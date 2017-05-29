Throughout the afternoon, a constant stream of mostly inquiring, energetic ladies and correctly costumed but hesitant men poured into the big store.

The building had been beautifully decorated with potted plants and cutlass vases containing cut flowers. They had been strategically placed throughout the many departments, anywhere customers would spot them.

From the balcony, pleasant classical music from a live band filled the building at all times and lightly turned the thoughts of women to fashion's many frivolities.

The Dosser male siblings, consisting of Robert, Allie, Frank and Harry, were natives of Washington County. They had inherited their mercantile traits, their father having been one of the most successful merchants this county ever knew until his death several years prior.

The young men acquired a retail store at Bristol and Morristown and a wholesale one in Knoxville. The Johnson City business was placed under the leadership of R.N. Dosser. This store was one of the largest of the three and was expected to grow as the occasion necessitated.

It was said that Dossers had one of the best retail stores in the city, the building being 50-feet-by-110 feet, two stories high, steam-heated and admirably lighted. It had been erected for the growth of their business and equipped with all the modern improvements, making it a strictly first-class department store, something for which Johnson City could be proud.

All lady visitors during the opening days were given a dainty souvenir hatpin and a numbered ticket entitling them the opportunity of winning a stylish hat valued at $20, to be given away that Thursday afternoon.

The folks in Johnson City were very pleased with the new business; the proprietors had ample reason to be gratified by the enthusiastic throngs of shoppers who patronized the fashionable facility.

***

Although the Dosser Brothers' store was the talk of the town, other businesses in Johnson City began making similar strides to improve their businesses as well:

"C.O. Biddle plans to build a dwelling on Unaka Avenue at Baxter Street.

"The residence of Major P.E. Divine in the Southwest addition of town was about ready for occupancy.

"The storehouses on W. Main Street, being erected by Martin and Parson, were about ready for the roofs to be added.

"The cottages of Maze Smith and Dr. Matthews on Holston Avenue were rapidly nearing completions.

"C.B. Allen will begin at once to build a modern home in the Southwest addition at a cost of $5,000.

"F.P. Grey of the Grey-Sprowl Drug Co. will immediately build on the corner of Unaka Avenue and Wellborne Street (north from the Southern Railroad).

"Lloyd Brownlow's foundation was about completed for a two-story dwelling on Watauga Avenue near Stuart Street.

"F.B. St. John's foundation was about finished for his new storehouse, fronting 44 feet on Main and Market streets.

"James A. Summers had let the contractor James Curtis put another story upon the dwelling on Watauga Avenue occupied by F.F. Young.

"C. Curtis was tearing away the cottage on Roan Street, near Fairview and will erect at once a handsome row of flats, two stories high, fronting one hundred feet on Roan Street.

"H.W. Pardue had a force of men at work upon the site he planned to erect his large produce house, on the corner of E. Main Street and Southern railway, opposite the Arlington Hotel.

"The walls of the Crumbly-St. John Building on W. Market Street are about up. Mrs. Anna C. Cressman leased it and planned to conduct a high-class family boarding house that carried the name, Boxwood Inn.

"A new and modern front was being located in the storeroom occupied by J.E. Crouch's bookstore and the floor is being lowered to the sidewalk level. A steel ceiling will be installed and the building otherwise beautified."

