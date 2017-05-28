These are the types of questions bioarchaeologists like Dr. William Duncan and Dr. Christopher Stojanowski seek to answer as they research the history behind human remains and work to analyze the research of the past.

Their newest project has been collaboration on a recently published book titled “Studies in Forensic Biohistory,” a compilation that discusses discoveries in the field along with the ethical questions involved in studying the remains of numerous historical figures such as Richard III of England and the victims of the 1857 Mountain Meadows Massacre in Midwest California.

“My colleague (Stojanowski) and I got involved in biohistory about a decade ago,” Duncan said. “A Franciscan priest asked us to analyze a skull that was attributed to a martyred priest from Georgia in the 16th century as part of a canonization process. This emerged from our efforts on that case and our reflection about forensic biohistory in general.”

The book, which is No. 75 in the Cambridge Studies in Biology and Anthropology series, gives readers insight into how archaeologists and historians work to better understand the past.

Duncan said through forensic bioarchaeology, one can learn just about anything about the body of a historical figure if they investigate enough.

“You can tell a lot of things from the remains of individuals including diet, physiological stress and if they had certain diseases. Trauma is also a common thing to look at. These are usually associated with things like colonialism or other particularly violent episodes in history,” Duncan said. “Part of it (the research) is positive identification– is this body, usually a skull, connected to this individual?”

Duncan, an associate professor and chairman of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at East Tennessee State University who has spent much of his career studying sites in Central America, said there is also a lot to consider when doing studies in archaeology and biohistory because of how the research itself can change the ways in which we look at the past.

One discovery can change everything.

A notable case noted in the book was the eventual identification of the “Unknown Soldier,” Michael J. Blassie. Using the latest forensic archaeological methods, discoveries such as this can change the historical narrative dramatically, according to Duncan.

“So he’s not unknown anymore,” Duncan said. “Things like that change the historical consciousness.”

The compilation touches on numerous cases such as this, discussing every aspect of researching remains of historical figures. Aside from the details of the research itself, the debate surrounding the field is also examined.

“Our work really meets the public. (In this field) You’re really a part of creating and negotiating aspects of public historical consciousness through the analysis of these bodies. But it’s fraught with a lot of challenges,” he added.

The study of human remains, according to Duncan, is often very political, with many different interest groups and perspectives converging.

One particularly interesting case, which the book touches on, was the research on Richard III’s body, in which some people wanted to work to rehabilitate his historical legacy, despite being considered a “terrible leader by all accounts,” according to Duncan.

Interestingly enough, these same people were the ones funding the research with this agenda in mind.

“We looked closely at how these different interests converged on this one skeleton,” Duncan said. “And there is around a dozen different cases much like that.”

Duncan also added the particular challenge of studying the remains of indigenous human remains, which is a controversial topic among Native communities in North America.

“They become what many would call ‘boundary objects.’ For a long time, a lot of people didn’t want bioarchaeologists studying their human remains,” Duncan said. “Most bioarchaeologists I know don't want to study any group’s remains unless they want to be studied.”

At the same time, discoveries about the past are crucial to how people understand the world and its history, which makes these ethical questions very difficult, according to Duncan.

Alongside the research and the data itself, Duncan and Stojanowski’s compilation challenges readers to ask these complicated ethical questions.

And the answers to these questions aren’t always as simple as many might assume, according to Duncan.

“What rights do you have after you die? What rights do your descendants have to your body? Lots of different groups and cultures view this very differently.”

In this book, readers are sure to wrestle with these types questions such as these while gaining insight into the lives of dozens of figures throughout history.