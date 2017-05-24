Restored Tree Streets home to open for tour after fallen tree accident

The Southside Neighborhood Organization, the group that lives in and oversees the Tree Streets neighborhood, would like to share a historic Dutch Colonial Revival home’s story during their walking home tour Sunday May 28.

Sunday’s tour will cover 13 historic places including Veterans Park, Historic Montrose Court, the oldest continually lived in home in Johnson City and some homes that highlight some of the more significant people who have lived in the neighborhood. However, the star and the only home open for the tour will be the 1907 Dutch Colonial Revival home of Richard and Jane Sheehan. The home was constructed by associates of George L. Carter, a rail and coal magnate who shaped the economic transformation of northeast TN.

According to Chair of Historic Zoning Commision Harold J. Hunter, the house mainly attracts people due to damage that occurred last August when a storm caused a 17-ton Oak tree to fall onto the house.

“It was a total disaster, but we decided to rebuild it,” homeowner Richard Sheehan said. “What we wanted to do was rebuild it and replace it with the same materials that were originally used. So, the walls have been replastered. But the shingles on the roof were metal, which they stopped making decades ago.”

Luckily for Sheehan, he found a company in Texas that still made metal shingles for special orders and managed to get the exact same shingle that were originally on the house. In addition to the restoration work on the house to fix the damage from the fallen tree, Sheehan has had work done to the home’s side porch as well.

“As a matter of fact, on the side of the house, when we first moved here we saw these beautiful columns,” Sheehan said. “These columns are all hand made out of wood and concrete, but when we moved here they started to collapse. Fortunately, we found someone in Unicoi who knew how to recreate them. The two middle ones are the originals but you can’t tell any difference between the newer outer two.”

When the Oak tree fell last August, no one got hurt. Richard and his wife were away for dinner, so the only person in the house was their grandson who lives with them.

“We got a phone call from our grandson and he said, ‘You might want to come home — something’s happened,’” Sheehan said. “He said a tree fell on the house and we thought ‘big deal.’ We came in the back door, and looked out the front and saw all these branches on the front porch and we thought we’d call someone to come clean it up. We’ve had many trees die and blow over throughout the years.

“Then we came outside and oh my gosh, we went upstairs and there was a 30 ft hole in our roof and water just pouring in. It was an awful mess.”

According to Richard, the tree was reported to have been the biggest one in Johnson City. When the Oak fell over, it also took down a large Spruce and a huge Cherry tree in the yard, and it took nearly three weeks to clean the yard and the house.

“The worst part was from the people who took the tree out,” Sheehan said. “They had all this heavy equipment, so we were the only place in the neighborhood that had a dump truck and a excavator in the yard. We were just fortunate that it didn't do any more damage.”

In the Oak’s place the Sheehans are planting much smaller trees in the hopes that they will live long enough to see them flower.

Despite all the trouble, the Sheehans have kept the house nearly the same as when the original owners, Julia and Isaac McQuilken inhabited the home. The McQuilken’s granddaughter brought the Sheehans photographs of the house during one visit, and Richard believes there has been no change in the house.

“One of the things that is unique about this house, is they have a lot of the original drawings that were done for the house,” Hunter said. “For preservationists and historians, those are always interesting.”

In fact, Sheehan reports owning a picture of Julia McQuilken from up on the ridge next to ETSU that shows the entire Tree Streets neighborhood.

“You can only see this house and the one across the street,” Sheehan said.

The photographs and floorplans will also be available for viewing during the home tour Sunday. Richard Sheehan will also be available to share stories of the home’s original owners and features.

According to Sheehan, due to the Depression, the railroad business got soft and Isaac McQuilken got very sick and died, so his wife Ida and his daughter Edna decided to stay in the house. Mrs. McQuilken liked to do things on her own and decided to clean the window in the stairwell. She was on a ladder and fell, so she spent 20 years in bed. Her daughter lived here with her so for 20 years there was very little upkeep of the house. When she died, the daughter decided the house was too much for her and sold it. It was later bought the home’s second owners.

“We got a visit one day from these two fellas and they asked if they could walk around the yard,” Sheehan said. “I said ‘well [yes they could], but why would you want to?’ One of them said, ‘Well my name is Steve Herron and I grew up in this house.’ They walked around the yard and I had them come in and we’ve been great friends ever since.”

The area surrounding the home is notable as well as historically unique.

“There are a lot of small gardens and very unusual flowers here,” Sheehan said. “From what we understand, Ida McQuilken, who helped form the Tuesday Garden Club, was really into all that stuff and she did a great job. On this porch every year, these vines come up. They’re a variety of hops used for making beer, I wouldn’t advise using them, but every year it grows up and keeps the sun out, making a great place to sit since it keeps it nice and cool out here.”

Sheehan does admit one change to the home, though. The house’s third floor was originally servants quarters and several of the downstairs rooms had pedals to ring the bell upstairs to call the servants. However, Sheehan had the pedals removed when he first moved in.

“The top floor is a great place,” Sheehan said. “All of our children and all of our grandchildren have lived here at one time or another and they’ve always wanted the third floor as a bedroom. It's all self-contained and they can make all the noise they want and no one will hear them.”

As the Sheehans prepare for the tour Sunday, Richard shared how excited he was for the tour.

“We’re just proud to be part of it,” Sheehan said.

The turnout of the event is expected to be larger than previous home tours.

“It’s a little bit scary,” Hunter said. “We’ve done this for several years, usually every other year we do a house tour and the other years we do a garden tour. Most of the time publicity is usually limited to our own little website and a few things like that. But with my involvement with Historic Preservation work, I have my own facebook page called Preservation Johnson City that a lot of people follow for general preservation issues. I posted the tour online last thursday and when I looked at it today, there have been several hundred hits.”

According to Hunter, the neighborhood organization planned the tour because they wish to generate more interest in the areas and foster an appreciation for historic areas and homes.

“This area is a center of a lot of Johnson City history,” Hunter said. “Besides, people who live in homes like these in this area, do it because they love the homes themselves. Yeah, you could buy something out in timbuktu suburb or whatever, but there's an aesthetic quality and character of the neighborhood. This is a walking neighborhood, every evening people are out walking their dogs or exercising or walking downtown.”

“When we moved into this neighborhood, we were the youngest family and now we are the oldest family,” Sheehan said. “This is a great neighborhood and it always has been.”

The free Tree Streets Historic District Home Tour will be Sunday from 1-4 p.m., starting at 715 West Locust St. A self-guided walking tour will also be available showing several of the more important and significant properties in the neighborhood.