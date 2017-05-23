Honoring the dead: Heritage Alliance offers tours of Jonesborough's historic cemeteries

The Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is holding its seasonal cemetery tours between Memorial Day weekend through the end of October. Special projects coordinator Anne G’Fellers-Mason said cemeteries are for upholding the history behind the cemeteries and those buried in them.

“You’re preserving those people’s stories,” G’Fellers-Mason said.

These tours talk about the lives of the dead, from family descendancy to profession and how they died. The Heritage Alliance has certainly does its research.

“Fortunately we know a lot of stuff about the people buried there,” G’Fellers-Mason said.

To preserve American history, the cemetery tours also include the changing burial customs through the years, especially from the differing aspects of the 1800s and its evolution to modern practices.

Tombstones were once considered an outlet for artworks. There was symbolism in the design of tombstones and what was inscribed on the face. G’Fellers-Mason said people could know everything they needed about a person just by a tombstone alone.

In the Victorian period, cemeteries were considered like parks. There were walkways that led through the cemeteries and a common place where people held picnics and other social events. Now cemeteries are regarded as eerie, spooky places renowned for hauntings and heinous crimes. G’Fellers-Mason agreed it probably has to do with the rise of television and movies, since no other time before the 20th century held this view regarding cemeteries as taboo.

As far as burial goes, people are leaning away from cemeteries. G’Fellers-Mason ascribes this to the lack of space, but it could also be the price. According to youcaring.com, the average plot and tombstone cost $3,000.

Though back then, being buried in a specific cemetery was considered a status move, especially one with a hill like Rocky Hill Cemetery in Jonesborough. This mentality also included segregation. Even the dead were segregated in separate cemeteries, one for whites and another for blacks.

G’Fellers-Mason said cemeteries are artifacts. The stories they tell are important to share with the public. It’s easy to forget the town’s history, so G’Fellers-Mason said these tours are provided to “educate and entertain.”

Tickets are $3 for a standard tour with a $7 package deal for those interested in the other activities the tours have to offer. All funds go to preserving the cemeteries, the tombstones and their histories. Among the stops on the tour are College Hill Cemetery and Rocky Hill Cemetery.