Big Train Show to be held in mini-dome June 2-3

Utilizing more than 64,000 square feet of display space, the event will feature over 40 vendors displaying railroad and model railroad items on more than 200 tables. In addition, there will be nine model train layouts in multiple scales, including operating live steam locomotives. Food booths will also be open.

Train Show hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5 per day and children under 12 years of age will be admitted free. There will be free parking for patrons in the adjacent ETSU parking garage on the corner of State of Franklin Street and Jack Vest Drive.

This family event returns for the second year on Blue Plum Festival weekend and is the largest train show in the region.

The George L. Carter Railroad Museum will be open to the public both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring model railroad layouts in three scales and four gauges. The railroad museum is located in the ETSU Campus Center Building at 176 Ross Drive and museum admission is free.

For more vendor and other train show information, phone 423-753-6101 or visit www.memrr.org.