Tweetsie caboose, depot ready for debut

Now kept by the Avery County Historical Museum, the little red caboose has been restored by Jerry Turbyfill, vice president of the ET&WNC Railroad Historical Society.

The railroad car originally served the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad — the ET&WNC, or the Tweetsie — until 1950 when the train stopped running on the narrow-gauge line past Elizabethton.

It was then gifted by the railroad to longtime Tweetsie conductor and area train historian Cy Crumley, who moved it to Watauga Lake to be used as a fishing cabin.

After Crumley’s death in 1978, Bristol attorney Frank Winston bought the caboose and moved it to land on Holston Mountain, between Elizabethton and Bristol.

Two years ago, Turbyfill partnered with the Avery County museum to bring Caboose 505 out of the mountains and put it on display for all to see.

“They got in touch with me and said they had some tracks laid down in front of the depot, and they thought it would be good to put it there and asked me to come and take a look,” Turbyfill said. “When I saw it, I said ‘This looks like this is the place for it.’ ”

The caboose is parked on a short section of the railway’s signature narrow-gauge track next to another preserved relic, the Linville Depot, which turns 100 years old this year.

Avery County Historical Museum President Tense Banks said the depot, originally two stops past Newland on the Linville River Railroad, an extension of the Tweetsie from the iron ore mines in Cranberry, North Carolina, to Boone, was carefully moved two years ago to the museum site and painstakingly restored to its original state.

It and the restored caboose will be celebrated June 3, the depot’s 100th birthday and the weekend the ET&WNC Railroad Historical Society holds its annual convention in Johnson City.

Banks and Turbyfill said they expect many of the society’s members to be on hand to explore both regional railway artifacts.

Banks said the caboose is a fairly rare part of the railroad history in the surrounding mountains. She said she’s already been contacted by the Smithsonian and other museums interested in the narrow-gauge car.

Turbyfill said restoring the caboose was no cakewalk — portions of the pine siding on the outside were rotting — but the interior and structure of the car were in surprisingly good shape.

“The ribs, the innerworkings of the caboose well taken care of,” he said. “The people who put it together in Johnson City did a terrific job on it.”

Johnson City was once a hub of railroad activity, where three lines, the Tweetsie, the East Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia and the Carolina, Clinchfield and Ohio converged.

Iron ore mined in Cranberry was transported to Johnson City by the Tweetsie, where it was refined in forges fueled by coal brought in by the other railways from Kentucky and Virginia.

Johnson City furniture and lumber companies were also supported by the Tweetsie, which brought materials down from the mountains from logging camps.

In 1940, a historic flood in North Carolina, perhaps exacerbated by logging activity, washed out several sections of the narrow tracks between Boone and Cranberry and were never repaired.

In 1950, the ET&WNC stopped all narrow-gauge operations, but continued a standard gauge service to industrial customers in Elizabethton and Johnson City until 2002.

In 2014, Johnson City opened the Tweetsie Trail on the line’s old railroad bed between the city and Elizabethton.

The Avery County Historical Museum is at 1829 Shultz Circle, Newland. Festivities will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.