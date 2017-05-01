No sugar tonight? City divided alphabetically for 1942 sugar ration

Rationing of sugar was another effect being felt by nationwide housewives due to the war. Grocers closely watched their supplies to prevent a depletion of product. Stores limited sales to only two pounds per customer.

C.E. Rogers, former Science Hill High School principal and later superintendent of schools, announced city registration for the population of approximately 25,000 was to be held in all elementary schools, including State Teachers College Training School.

To take care of the large numbers who had to be registered, the city was divided alphabetically. Families whose names began with "A" through "D" would register on Monday, "E through "K" on Tuesday, "L" through "R" on Wednesday and "S" through "Z" on Thursday.

Every person had to have a ration card. Rogers emphasized the fact that one member of the family could register for all its members, provided that member had passed his or her 18th birthday.

The person registering was required to give the full name, age, height, weight and relationship of each member of the family. They also had to report the amount of sugar the family had on hand on the day of registration.

If any person had more than 6 pounds of sugar, he or she could still be registered, but would not be issued a ration book at the time of registration. When the supply was exhausted, the individual could apply to the appropriate local board and receive a ration card and receive their sugar.

Individual members of the family were permitted to be registered at the elementary school where they attended. Rogers said, "If no member of the family is attending an elementary school, that family could register at the school nearest their home."

All families whose children attended Training School, East Tennessee State Teachers' College, teachers and students, had to register there, and all families living nearer the school than any other elementary building could register at Training School.

College students, who were past 18 years of age living temporarily away from their homes, were urged to apply for their own sugar ration cards. All students under 18 did not register for themselves, but instead was listed with their family, with the parents registering them at their home towns. It was noted that the Board did an admirable job of coming up with answers as to how people could obtain and begin using their sugar ration card. They were commended for their efforts.

Rogers said he would meet at 3 that same afternoon with all elementary pupils to address their specific situation and work out detailed plans for the registration in hopes everything would go smoothly.

The meeting hours were from 1-6 p.m. the following Monday. Rogers cautioned the citizens that the schedule might have to be changed after opening day.

While we take sugar for granted today, the situation was entirely different during the war years.

