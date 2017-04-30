Jonesborough's new tour series has visitors busting local myths

The alliance’s mythbusting tours began April 1 as a new twist on traditional historical tours in the town. While Heritage Alliance Director Deborah Montanti and project coordinator Anne G’Fellers-Mason set up the tour to be a one-time event for April Fools Day, the event was received so well they decided to hold the tours at 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month with a few exceptions for special events like Jonesborough Days.

“We thought it would just be a fun thing to do for April Fools Day and then we thought, ‘Well, we always need something new and different for Jonesborough's special events,’ ” Montanti said. “And after the tour I had no fewer than eight different people come up to me and ask when we were going to do it again because they couldn't come.”

Some town secrets are best left for unwrapping during the tour, but Montanti said visitors can expect to cover some of Jonesborough’s outrageous ordinances, events and colorful characters throughout its history while busting town myths and legends along the way. And with no script and versatile volunteer tour guides, each tour is able to take on a life of its own and move in the direction of the guests’ interest.

One of the town quirks Montanti agreed to share is a longer history on aircraft ordinances that predates drones, helicopters and even airplanes. In 1841, the town drew a precautionary ordinance regulating hot air balloons in its airspace as several towns across the nation had already been set on fire by crashed hot air balloons.

“Jonesborough's got lots of fun ordinances like that,” she said. “Who would have thought that in 1841 that there would be a law about hot air balloons flying over town? It not only allows everyone to have a little fun with history, but also gives us a jumping off point to talk about things like why a town would need a hot air balloon ordinance.”

G’Fellers-Mason and Montanti said visitors will have to go on the tour to hear some of the other myths and do their own detective work, but teased that the tour ends with a mysterious death.

Tickets for Jonesborough’s Mythbusting Tours can be purchased at the Chester Inn for $5 per person. In addition, Montanti said to keep an eye out for expanding tour times throughout the summer, as the Heritage Alliance is looking to add Thursday evening tours to its roster so visitors can enjoy a tour without the heat of a summer Saturday afternoon.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.