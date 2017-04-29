Langston High School project design minimized to conform to budget

Initially projected to cost about $2.36 million altogether, the original design included a foyer and an additional set of steps inside the former African-American high school, which graduated its last class in 1965.

After commissioners asked for a revised design, architect Tom Shanks removed the foyer addition and an enclosed staircase and made a few other adjustments to get the project’s total cost down to about $1.86 million, which includes about $1.74 million for construction.

“From the direction we were given the meeting prior, (the Commission) said we’ve got to get it within the budget of around $1.8 (million) total, counting fees and everything,” Shanks said.

“The only way we could see doing that was pretty much eliminate the addition (foyer). So now, instead of the addition, we modified it to where it’s basically a new vestibule with a covered entry. It still has the little curved roof over it to give it some kind of identity.”

Shanks said the foyer addition, which was going to be used as a reception area, has now moved inside the building.

“That also meant the closed-in stairs (addition) that was on the outside was moved inside. Those kind of things took up a fair amount of the floor plan of the existing building,” Shanks said.

Other project eliminations were a perimeter wrought iron fence, some surrounding columns and a sign. To reduce costs, Shanks did say city crews may complete some perimeter work on the outskirts of the property, including the sidewalk and the demolition of a small shed on the property.

Upon reviewing the revised plans during an April 17 agenda review meeting, City Manager Pete Peterson said commissioners were receptive to the updated version of the project.

“(The City Commission’s) direction was the modifications made in the plans were acceptable. (They wanted) to get as nice and the best building we could get while staying within the budget,” Peterson said.

But there is still plenty of work to come.

“The construction plans aren’t developed. We’re trying to get a program that everybody can agree to, and a general building design that would fit within the budget the commission had set,” Peterson said.

“The architects will continue to develop plans (and) get construction drawings together. At some point in time, towards the middle or the end of the plan development, we’ll look at it with the City Commission one more time. Then we’ll bid the project and hopefully have someone out there actually building something.”

“(The Commission) has agreed to the budget and design. The only thing I have to do now is continue to work with the (Langston Educational and Arts Development Group) to be sure we get the configuration of the walls and the spaces right,” Shanks said.

Michael Young, representative of the Langston preservation group, admitted the group was a little disappointed with the design reductions, but he remained optimistic about the overall project.

“We were disappointed to say the least, but we’re going to regroup,” Young said.

“We’re not going to punt, but we’re going to move forward with the project. It’s going to be something that’s going to be very receptive of the Langston heritage, and something the city can be very proud of.”

Once completed, Young’s group hopes to use the building to provide educational, social and artistic programming for area youth. There have also been discussions about moving the Princeton Arts Center, which receives $150,000 in annual funding, into the renovated building along East Myrtle Avenue.

“We’re still developing our programs and working with the architect about our space needs,” said Young, a member of Langston’s final graduating class.

Last year, city commissioners approved $4 million, with a portion being used to relocate the Johnson City School’s maintenance operations out of Langston High School and into the former MINCO building. Other costs included demolishing parts of the building’s unusable structure, completing environmental work and fixing the building’s roof.

While the project was in its infancy, the City Commission had initially budget $1.5 million for Langston’s renovations, but that number has since grown to roughly $1.8 million.

If the project goes accordingly, Peterson estimated construction could begin within three or four months.

Young’s preservation group is attempting to raise money to go toward the educational programming by selling individualized bricks to eventually create a memorial wall.

To learn more about donating towards the project or buying a brick, call 641-715-3900 ext. 104202# and follow the prompts.

