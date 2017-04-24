The state of the state of Tennessee in 1910

He went on to provide interesting facts about the Volunteer State.

According to Brimer, the east portion of what once belonged to North Carolina briefly became known as the State of Franklin.

"An old-time log cabin now standing at Greeneville, Tennessee," he wrote, "was used as the first capitol of the State of Franklin. The last session of the Franklin assembly met here in September 1787."

Harry continued, noting that Tennessee is 432 miles in length, 109 miles in breadth and covers an area of 45,050 square miles. She is bounded on the north by Kentucky and Virginia, on the east by North Carolina, on the south by Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi and on the west by Arkansas and Missouri.

Thus she touches eight other states, and with the exception of Missouri, no other state has so many on its borders. She has had four capitals, which are Knoxville, Murfreesboro, Kingston and Nashville, which is the present one. In Middle Tennessee, beyond the river valley lies a magnificent plain of some 5,450 square miles, which is filled with grain, cotton and tobacco fields.

Tennessee also contains the largest red cedar forests in America. Eastward of this rich garden is the great Cumberland Plateau, which rises to the stately height of 1,000 feet above the Tennessee River, which twice crosses the state of the name she so proudly bears.

The Cumberland Plateau is wealthy in coal and limestone. Among the Cumberland Mountains exist caverns, which are many miles long through which flow powerful underground streams. The bones of extinct animals can be found there.

The highest peak to be found in the state is Clingman's Dome, which is 6,660 feet high. The leading rivers of the state, besides the Tennessee, are the Cumberland, the Holston, the French Broad and the Hatchie (also referred to as the Big Hatchie) River and Arteguet River.

The leading products are corn, tobacco, hay, wheat, cotton, oats and potatoes. In 1889, Tennessee stood fifth among the states in tobacco. Manufacturing amounts to over $75 million annually. Cotton, wool, iron and steel, cottonseed, oil, lumber and leather are in the lead.

Brimer further stated: "The first railroad was the Memphis chartered in 1831, when there was only 50 miles in the country. Hernando de Soto was probably the first white man to tread upon the soil of this our native state. Tennessee seceded from the Union on June 8, 1861 and was readmitted in l866.

"Many of the hardest-fought engagements of the war took place on her soil. In 1900, the attendance at public schools was 485,393, of which 383,643 were white and 100,750 were black.

"The population of the territory separated from North Carolina now forms a large part of the state of Tennessee. In July 1791, it was 36,043. In the last census taken, her population was 2,020,616. The census that is being taken shows an enormous increase. Tennessee is wealthy and thriving. She now stands among the foremost of her sister states."

A hardy thank you to Mr. Brimer for sharing with us some interesting facts about our beautiful state of Tennessee.

