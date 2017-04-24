How-de-do yah!: Popular radio show remembered

1947 Chicago Visit to Don McNeill's Breakfast Club Radio Broadcast

Bob Cox

Admission to a Don McNeill Breakfast Club broadcast in Chicago years ago was by ticket only. You could get complimentary tickets by addressing a request to Guest Relations at the American Broadcasting Co.

A couple, Mr. and Mrs. B.C. Fann, and their two children, Penny and Pat, knowing they were going to be in Chicago on Aug. 15, wrote for tickets in July.

Mrs. Fann courteously offered a detailed description of the popular one-hour early morning show, something most folks never had the privilege to experience. In her words:

"Our request was processed immediately with four reserved seat tickets in Section A, Row 2 mailed to us well in advance of our start for Chicago. Reserved seats are held each weekday until 7:30 a.m., Chicago time, so we arrived at the Merchandise Mart about 7:15 a.m.

"Here we met Officer Bob Newman, who had been greeting early morning visitors as long as the Breakfast Club had been on the air.

"Inside the Mart, the world's largest commercial building, we found hundreds of other Breakfast Clubbers at the bank of elevators marked ‘American Broadcasting Company.’ Herman Benning, who has been guardian of the tower elevators since 1931, saw to it that we had a non-stop ride to the 19th floor, where the show would be broadcast.

"During the summer, it is advisable to write for tickets four weeks in advance; at least two weeks should be allowed at any season, for the studio audience is limited to 450 persons. The backlog of ticket requests usually exceeded 5,000, which was an indication of the popularity of the show.

"To the left of the elevator on the 19th floor, we were greeted by an ABC receptionist. ‘If you have your tickets,’ she politely said, ‘go down the corridor to your left and then to Studio A on your right.’ We promptly did as instructed.

"About that time, a buzz of excited whispers came from the 50 or more persons standing behind a roped off area opposite the reception desk. ‘It's him! It's him! Here comes Don McNeill.’ Don went past the waiting line offering his usual characteristic cheery greeting to all before he entered the studio through the radio control room.

"A group of standees arrived without tickets, hoping they would be accommodated somehow. A few of them were called into the studio for tickets when reserved seat holders failed to appear.

“The rest had to observe the broadcast standing in the observation room, which was a plate glass enclosure one floor above the studio. Thinking how fortunate we were to have written well in advance for tickets, we walked on and into the studio. Excitement among those in the audience was already mounting.

"About that time, we were met by a perky little usherette who seated us and simultaneously stopped to pick up filled-out cards of two other guests. The studio was practically filled and there was still 35 minutes before ‘The Breakfast Club’ went on the air," said Mrs. Fann.

Warm-up

" 'The Breakfast Club" came on the air each weekday morning with a burst of laughter and music. The events leading up to this introduction, called the ‘warm-up’ in radio, were many. The audience was prepared for its part in the show by announcer Don Dowd.

"Sometimes, they are coached to participate in a commercial, but they always feature a final orchestra rehearsal. Before and during the program, the control room was a hectic place. Mary Canny, Don's personal secretary, read over the air some interesting audience cards as Cliff Petersen, producer of the show, and Don McNeill shared a laugh or two.

"With the engineer, Kermit Slobb, Cliff had the responsibility of getting the show on and off the air at just the proper moment. A monkey-shine or two set the tempo for announcer Fred Kasper to tell millions of listeners: "Stay tuned for the Breakfast Club!"

"The Breakfast Club Orchestra, consisting of 20 musicians, was sitting on the first three rows. In the control room were Mary Canny, Mr. Slobb, Cliff Petersen and, of course, Don McNeill.

"Next came the familiar words that begins every ‘Breakfast Club’ broadcast: "Good morning breakfast clubbers, good morning to yah. We got up bright and early just to how-dy-do yah." Older folks will remember that oft-repeated line. This writer certainly does.

First Call

"This 'first call' theme, set to an original melody, was sung by Toastmaster Don McNeill as he kidded with the audience using a set of printed cards. The gang gathered around the breakfast table as the emcee commented on the weather and other events of the day before introducing The Ballantine Boys in a spirited orchestra number.

"The commercial usually involved a bit of horseplay, and then Jack Owens, or a guest songster, sang a popular song. Before the first 15-minute stanza was over, Don took the hand microphone down into the audience for an interview or two. My husband and I learned after the show that interviewees are selected because of what interesting messages they scribbled on their cards.

"These cards are collected and culled in the control room after the audience has been seated. Unusual jobs, names and places, poems and jingles, gags and just plain corn make up the usual interview diet. The audience loved it.

Second Call

And now, we bring you: Good morning, good morning, we like to see you smile. Good morning, good morning, it makes your life worthwhile.

"After Jack and Patsy Lee harmonized on this second call theme, one of the others sang a popular ballad. Then Don and Sam gave Swift's products a good airing. This quarter-hour featured "Sunshine Shower," "Prayer Time, "Memory Time," and "Hymn Time."

"We were then treated to more audience interviews before Don McNeill said: "And now, here's Don Dowd who is going to say ... "You've just heard the second call to breakfast.”

Prayer Time

“Prayer Time was introduced by Don McNeill on Oct. 28, 1944. We were at war then, but the appeal today was much the same. When he says: ‘All over the nation, a moment of silent prayer, each in his own words, each in his own way, for a world united in peace, bow your heads and let us pray.’ Thousands of listeners joined the studio audience for 15 seconds of silent prayer. Called radio's most human touch, ‘Prayer Time’ was the most talked about feature on ‘The Breakfast Club.’ ”

Third Call

“The Third Call began with a march around the breakfast table. This was a much anticipated event that lived up to its name — ‘The Breakfast Club.’ We knew from our own experience at home how our children, Penny and Pat, loved to march through the house to the accompaniment of the radio.

"Now all the children in the studio get behind a man known only as Sam as he pranced up and down the aisles and weaved around the table and chairs. We also learned why squeals, groans and laughter go out on the airways when Jack Owens performed his "cruising crooner" duties.

"Armed with the hand mike, Jack roamed through the audience serenading matrons, housewives, grandmothers and bobby-soxers with songs of love and devotion. One starry-eyed miss had just gotten on board Owen's dreamboat, but Breakfast Clubbers constantly were reminded that Jack was a devoted father of three children. It was then time to sing yet another cheery greeting to bring Philco's call to breakfast.

Fourth Call

"To my delight, a lady known only as Aunt Fanny came on the air. She reminded me of someone with whom I went to school. Aunt Fanny appeared during the 4th Call for a gossipy chat with, none other than the man himself, Don McNeill.

"Dressed in her prettiest Gibson girl creation, Aunt Fanny read a personal letter from her friend, Nettie. It rambled here and there with choice bits about Bert and Bertie Beerbower, Orphie Hackitt and the Fritz Singers.

"In another move, Don invited singer Patsy Lee, to sing to a gentleman guest. The audience howled as the jovial host wiped beads of perspiration from the poor victim's forehead.”

Last Call

"All of a sudden, it was time to say goodbye. One hour had come and gone. We all sadly heard Don McNeill saying so long and to be good to ourselves. ‘Just look at the time,’ he said. ‘The hour is nearly up.’ Don terminated an interview and joined the cast and announcer, Bob Murphy, around the standing microphone for the closing goodbye theme.

"The cast was immediately surrounded by autograph-seekers and, for the next 15 minutes, they were kept busy signing cards and notebooks. Later in the quiet of a second-floor Merchandise Mart restaurant, the gang enjoyed breakfast heavily seasoned with one of Don's salty comments.

"The show signed off the airwaves with a promise to return the next weekday. This routine continued for 36 years (1932 until 1968), when the popular show signed off and drifted into yesteryear, never to return.

"Don McNeill, the cheerful host who welcomed millions of radio listeners across the United States and Canada to a new day for more than 35 years as the creator and host of the "Breakfast Club," died in 1996 in Evanston, Ill. at the age of 88."

Thank you, Fann family for your detailed description of the one-hour show. Let me conclude by saying, "Good morning breakfast clubbers, good morning to yah. We got up bright and early, just to how-dy-do yah."