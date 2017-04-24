Fundraiser set to help preserve historic East Tennessee church

Family and friends will be celebrating the legacy of Isaac Dockery. In the mid and late 1800s Isaac was instrumental in establishing the brick masonry tradition throughout the East Tennessee counties of Sevier, Cocke, Jefferson, and Hamblen. This event is an ongoing fundraiser to preserve the New Salem Baptist Church built by Isaac Dockery, his family, and the community in 1886. The building is listed on the National Registry of Historical Places and the East TN's Endangered Heritage List. Join us as we give "THANKS" with a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner in May, prepared and served by Isaac Dockery’s descendants.

The highlight of the event will be the debut of “Historic Routes and Whereabouts: Isaac Dockery and New Salem Baptist Church,” a video created by Brian M. McKnight and Jeff Leazer (Knight Vision Multimedia). Entertainment for the day will include vocalists Melinda Holt (Knoxville) Taryn Hood (Cumming, GA) and the gospel quartet, The Mighty Men (Newport, TN).

Tickets for the Isaac Dockery Day Dinner are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. May 19 was proclaimed Isaac Dockery Day by the Tennessee Legislature in 2012. For more information please call Alverrene Bridgeforth at (865)919-6557 or Shedenna Dockery at (423) 248-8916.