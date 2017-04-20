Jonesborough Genealogy Society to induct Horne into Hall of Fame

Brunch will be at 9:30 a.m. The public is invited. Allen Dale Jackson, who is retired from the Air Force, will present a program titled “Doughboys of Jonesborough.” Jackson will speak on the men and women who fought in World War I from Jonesborough.

Horne has been a member of the society since 2005, when she moved back to Jonesborough. She supports the society’s Genealogy Days, held on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Washington County-Jonesborough Library.

She has also been a director of the JGS since 2012. While working with members and researching local history, she has been able to make connections with early settlers in Washington County, including Jacob Brown, the wagon maker, who is her fifth great-grandfather.

The Jonesborough Genealogical Society meets on the fourth Saturday of the month, January through October, as the group has its Genealogical Day at the Washington County-Jonesborough Library. Visit the group’s webpage at jgstn.wordpress.com. For more information on this event or any other event of the JGS, contact Gene Hurdt, president, at 423-753-9770 or jgs1990@centurylink.net.