The city's new Kress & Co. store opened on East Main in 1910

Then, in late November of that year, the newspaper made this grand announcement to Johnson Citians: "Kress's Grand Opening; Saturday, Nov. 26, 1910; 8:00 a.m.; 5, 10 and 25 Cent Store; located at 221-23 E. Main Street; One of the Best Locations in the City."

That 221-23 East Main address confuses me. That is not the Kress location I remember. During my youth, the 221 address belonged to The Liberty Theatre and the 223-25 one identified McLellan Stores Co. The Jewel Box was at 247.

City directories for 1948 and 1917 show the Kress store I remember as being at 243-45 E. Main St., being the site where I routinely patronized. They apparently relocated during that time.

Being a tropical fish devotee, I spent a lot of time gazing into their tanks and occasionally adopting one or two of them. I have no idea if the two stores were of the same company or the address changed. I will research this further.

The paper went on to say: "Their working always for the customer has been justified by their success in other cities, and we are fortunate in obtaining a concern, which has built for us a grand structure, placed in it the most beautiful fixtures that could be secured.

"The location is the best and most convenient in the city. Their store windows will prove to be one of the major attractions of downtown, and will keep people anxiously guessing what is coming next."

"The interior arrangement of hardwood fixtures in a cherry color is one of convenience, and the counters are placed so as to permit free movement. The counters, divided by mahogany compartment boxes, contain various kinds of goods of each department, and the shelving displays further aids you in your selection.

"The displays are systematically placed in sections and a quick glance will find the department you seek. A hunt for a special article is unnecessary because all of the attendants participate in classifying the goods and are aware of where everything is located. The lines are complete, the assortment is good, and the store contains the newest items available on the market.

"The jewelry, silverware and souvenir cases are marvels of beauty, and the display shows superior goods, disapproving the idea of cheap goods at small cost, as large quantity purchases permit of good quality, while the assortment is most suitable for quiet taste.

"The book-cases contain an elegant line of works from the best authors and the latest titles at 10 cents per volume. The notions and novelty lines contain numerous necessities of our everyday life.

"The house-furnishing department excels anything we have seen, and the crockery and glassware bargains are simply immense.

"The domestic china is most astonishing in its superb values at such ridiculously low prices, and it's only our knowledge of Kress's extensive business that prevents us from rubbing our eyes to see if we are dreaming. We are not.

"We must not pass the candy department, which will be the "taker" of the store. We are informed that Kress' candy sales average more than 260,000 pounds per week. The chocolates and Bon Bons are the best to be found in town and will always be fresh."

Kress stands high on my list of shopping locations with others including McLellan's, Powells, Charles Store and Woolworths.

How many readers remember when Woolworths was located at 253.5 E. Main St., adjacent to Liggett's? It was long (Main to Market), but narrow. It later moved to the 300 block up the street into a much larger store, known for their banana splits. My mouth waters just thinking about them.

Reach Bob Cox at boblcox@bcyesteryear.com or go to www.bcyesteryear.com.