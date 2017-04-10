Renovated Jonesborough building now home to Washington Co. archives

Sponsored by the Washington County Public Records Commission and the Friends of the Washington County, Tennessee Archives, the ceremony was held at the International Storytelling Center.

Among the speakers were County Mayor Dan Eldridge, Public Records Commission Chairman Dr. Sam Humphreys, Bill Darden (field representative for U.S. Rep. Phil Roe), Kelly Wilkerson of the Tennessee State Library and Archives and County Archivist Ned Irwin.

Eldridge noted that “Washington County’s records include those of three states: North Carolina, the state of Franklin, and the state of Tennessee.”

From the beginning of his tenure in 2010, he made the establishment of a county archive a top priority. The mayor found, as many people will, an ancestor in these ancient records. In his case, it was a great-great-great grandfather previously unknown to him.

The County Commission also understood the importance of preserving the records of the state’s first county and established the Department of Records Management and Archives in 2011.

Dr. Humphreys recognized the members of the county’s Public Records Commission who helped lead the effort at establishing the archives. The members include Vice-Chairman and County Commissioner Mike Ford, Gene Hurdt, Ned Irwin, Register of Deeds Ginger Jilton, Dr. William Kennedy, County Historian John Kiener, Chancellor John Rambo and County Clerk Kathy Storey.

Humphreys said that establishing the archives is one of the proudest moments in his 30 years as a county commissioner.

On behalf of the Tennessee State Library and Archives, Wilkerson returned some of the earliest county records that had been in Nashville for the last 131 years. These records will be incorporated into the existing archive collections.

Irwin said the archives are the most important source of the history of Washington County and date to 1771 when the area was ruled by George III (1738-1820), king of Great Britain.

"We will be the guardian of these records," he said. The amount of material currently being stored is as long as eight football fields, 2,500 linear feet.

The county archivist thanked the many people over many years working to create the county archive. One of the first and most important was former county historian Mildred Kozsuch, who despite health issues, made a special effort to attend.

“It’s been a long time getting here,” she said.

Over 100 people attended the event. Guests came from far afield, including Cherel Henderson and Dr. George K. Schweitzer, representing the East Tennessee Historical Society in Knoxville. One couple came all the way from Florida for the celebration.

Following the ceremony, Irwin and Donna Cox Briggs, archive assistant, provided escorted tours of the archive building to a large number of people.

The 1915 yellow brick structure was originally built for the First National Bank of Jonesborough, later known as First People’s Bank. Renovated in 2015-16 for the county archives, the building now houses the oldest public records in Tennessee.

Records for the state’s first county (1777) extend from the 1770s into the early 21st century. These records include early county court minutes, marriages, court records (Chancery, Circuit, County, and Superior courts), wills and early 20th century birth and death records, among others.

They cover such historical events as the frontier era, the American Revolution, the state of Franklin, the antebellum period, the Civil War, county commercial and industrial development, and 20th-century world wars and the Great Depression. Access is also available to digital copies of Washington County deeds from the county’s founding to the present.

Irwin concluded the dedication ceremony with the words of Winston Churchill, speaking about the renovation of the British Houses of Parliament from World War II bomb damage, when he said, “We shape out buildings and afterward, they shape us.” Irwin noted the same will prove true of the renovated Washington County Archives building.