In 1955, area grocery shoppers could say ... charge it!

Yes, that's right – Cut Rate supermarkets in Johnson City offered a brand-new credit-card method to purchase groceries using credit cards similar to those used by gasoline companies.

In announcing the new plan, Cut Rate management stated that their new credit card system "pays for itself."

"Therefore," they stated, "our prices will not go up. Our customers will be able to buy groceries at the same low cash supermarket prices and charge them by means of shoppers’ service credit cards.”

Keep in mind that this was 1955.

The company furnished the public with eight questions and answers to help customers understand more fully the new Shopper Service credit card system:

1. How can I obtain a Shoppers Service card? Ask about it at your Cut Rate Supermarkets. Your card will then be mailed to you or you may pick it up from us.

2. Can anyone get a shoppers service card? Yes, anyone who works and pays their bills regularly can have one.

3. When will my bill be paid for the customers I charge? If your payday is weekly or every two weeks, your bill will be every two weeks. If you're paid only once a month, your bill will be once a month.

4. Where do I pay my bill? You may chose to pay them in person at Cut Rate Supermarkets in Johnson City or by mail.

5. What if I don't pay my bill? Each Shopper's Service card has a date on it. The card expires on that date. Ten days after you've been billed is when you pay. You will get a new card with a new expiration date. If you don't pay, you won't get the new card. The cashier checks the date on your card each time you use it to make sure it's still good. If your account becomes overdue, a $.50 penalty is added to your bill.

6. Why the penalty? Is that really necessary? As we all know, past-due accounts cost money. It takes extra effort and labor to handle them. Shoppers Service believes that people who do not pay their bills on a timely basis probably should be charged for the trouble they cause.

7. What if I'm not in town for a week or two and do not use my Shoppers Service card? There will be no service charge for those weeks.

8. Will Shoppers Service credit system make Cut Rate prices go up? Absolutely not! Cut Rate Supermarket prices will remain the same. Shoppers Service will pay Cut Rate for the groceries you buy every day. Then, you'll pay Shoppers Service once or twice a month.

By using fast modern accounting machines, Shoppers Service can maintain the books and make out and mail the bills all for a small service charge of $.25 a week. In this way, you can enjoy credit privileges and still buy groceries at cash prices. Shoppers Service pays for itself.

Shoppers Service was described as being an independent organization offering its credit facilities through local Cut Rate Supermarkets. Cut Rate had no responsibility whatsoever with the passing of credit or the collection of accounts. It merely offered the services of Shoppers Service Credit Plan to its customers who qualified for this new convenience.

The company also said: Remember: Cut Rate Supermarket is, and will continue to be, a cash supermarket with all of the savings and low food prices of a cash supermarket with all of the savings and low food prices of a cash super market. Furthermore, they will continue to give CR (Cut Rate) Green stamps on all credit or cash purchases.

My family routinely shopped at the Cut Rate Supermarket on Walnut Street in the 1950s. While I don't recall this Shoppers Service Plan or recall hearing of it from my parents, I remember licking those Cut Rate stamps and putting them in little books in exchange for merchandize. I also recall when they offered cash rewards for sales receipts.

To reach Bob Cox, email boblcox@bcyesteryear.com or go to www.bcyesteryear.com.