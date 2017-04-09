Some of Milligan land donors, supporters lie in nearly forgotten graves

One example of the close relationship between the family and the college can be seen in the proximity of the family cemetery to the college campus. Early in the 20th century the cemetery was described as being "on a little hill that lies above the banks of Buffalo Creek." A more modern description would say the cemetery lies between the Faculty Office Building and the college baseball field.

There is another family cemetery, known as Cave Spring Cemetery, that is not too far away, but lies in a much more inconspicuous place off Okolona Road. It is nearly forgotten.

There was much more to the relationship between the Williams Family and Milligan College than just geographical closeness. The family was also tied to the school by Christian and Disciples of Christ beliefs and the family's generosity to the community.

Examples of the family's generosity to the college can be found in the Holloway Archives at Milligan College. Several land transactions between the family and the institution can also be found in the deeds filed at the Carter County Courthouse.

The family is credited with giving the first plot of land to the college. That donation was mentioned many years after it happened. In an obituary written for Joshua Williams in October 1895, Wilson G. Baker wrote: "He donated one acre of beautiful land for educational purposes on which Milligan College now stands and was a hearty supporter of the school it its incipiency and afterward as well."

One of the deeds in the courthouse records the transfer of 18.25 acres from Nathaniel T. Williams to Josephus Hopwood in 1882, the year after the school became a college.

Elizabethton attorney John Banks is aware of the Williams family’s connection to the college. He learned more about the connection several years ago when he performed work to clarify boundaries between the college and Hopwood Memorial Christian Church.

"They were a remarkable family," Banks said.

Even though the members of the Williams Family buried at Cave Springs Cemetery are less well known today, their kindness to the college is also documented. The obituary for one member of the family buried here in 1886, Pinkney Price Williams, said he "was one of the leading spirits in getting up and supporting the institution of learning near his late residence, known first as Buffalo Male and Female Institute, now as Milligan College."

The alumni of Milligan are well acquainted with the Williams Family cemetery on campus. Most think the well-maintained cemetery is part of the college. John Neth, a member of the faculty at Milligan and caretaker and trustee of the cemetery, said the cemetery is a separate holding, independent of the college.

Very few people have even heard of Cave Springs Cemetery.

Rosemary Meredith recently became aware of its existence of while conducting genealogical research on her husband Rick's family. She discovered his fourth great-grandfather was Pinkney Price Williams. She knew of his existence, but could not immediately find where he was buried until she went online to Find a Grave.

She found the cemetery had been posted by Diana Chesser, who attended church with them at Pinecrest Baptist Church. Chesser was also related to Rick. Chesser told Rosemary about Cave Springs. Chesser and how it was neglected and deteriorating. She said it appeared only one headstone was still standing.

Both parts of the family traced their lineage back to Edmund Williams, who was a native of Wales. He immigrated to Massachusetts, where he met and married Lucretia Adams. The family moved to the frontier early in the Revolutionary War and settled on Buffalo Creek, where Milligan College now stands.

Edmund Williams held many early offices in the region before Tennessee became a state, including sheriff of Washington County in 1788, and one of three auditors for Washington and Sullivan counties in 1782, along with Landon Carter and Anthony Bledsoe.

Members of the Williams family married into other prominent families, including the Taylor Family and the descendants of Mary McKeehan Patton, who manufactured the gunpowder for the Overmountain Men on their march to the Battle of Kings Mountain.

The Merediths are determined to keep the memory of the Williams family in Cave Spring Cemetery from disappearing.

“My husband I are going to do everything we can to preserve this cemetery,” Rosemary said.

Milligan College President Bill Greer said faculty, staff and students might be a part of a cleanup effort.

“Milligan has no affiliation with the Williams Cemetery and there is no college project associated with it at this time. Should an occasion be presented, we'd happily provide volunteer opportunities for faculty, staff and students to help in the cleanup and restoration of the property,” Greer said.

Loyal Limb, who has photographed many forgotten cemeteries in Carter County for posting on Find a Grave, said the forgotten cemetery of an historically important family is not unusual in the county. “I have visited approximately 500 Carter County cemeteries. Some of the most historic are in desperate need of attention.”