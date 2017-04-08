ETSU History Harvest: Tobacco trade carried many families

For the first 20 years of Larry Gillespie’s life, he remembers tobacco farming as the only source of income for his family.

“It provided everything we needed; clothes to buy, coal in the wintertime, groceries, the whole nine yards,” Gillespie said.

Cultivating tobacco stretches back four generations in the Gillespie family, and includes Larry Gillespie’s grandfather, his father and his nephew.

“I believe I heard my dad say they grew their first crop in 1923,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie joined about 15 other people on Saturday at the Charles C. Sherrod Library to share his story during East Tennessee State University’s History Harvest event titled “Preserving Southern Appalachia’s Tobacco Heritage.”

Hosted by the ETSU History Department, the event aims to locate and digitally preserve documents, photographs, artifacts and family histories that pertain to the local tobacco trade.

“We took the time to invite local tobacco farmers within the region, not only in Washington and Carter counties,” said Kim Woodring, director of the History Harvest.

“We went out and touched North Carolina and Virginia, as well, and invited them to come and bring their tobacco items, their stories and their tools.”

Besides his family story, Gillespie also shared some of his old farming equipment, including a tobacco basket, a seed planter and variety of specialty knives used to cut the crop.

“They asked me to bring some stuff to display and maybe enlighten people a little bit on what the tobacco industry did for this region,” said Gillespie, who traveled to Johnson City from Gate City.

“That’s the reason I brought (the artifacts) over here was just to preserve and make people aware of how important (tobacco farming) was compared to what some things are today.”

Woodring said tobacco helped sustain families.

“It was important simply because (families) used it for income. It was their livelihood,” Woodring said.

Inflation and a growing cost eventually caused Gillespie to retire from the family business a few years ago. Gillespie said the profit from selling tobacco didn’t quite balance the cost of the necessities needed to grow it.

“Things have got so high, it is hard to make a living from it now,” Gillespie said. “Everything to grow it has got so expensive. For example, fertilizer used to be $65 a ton. Now, it’s in excess of $400 a ton. Diesel fuel was 20 cents a gallon and now it’s $2.50 a gallon.”

Like Gillespie, Woodring said the majority of families who participated in the event were from Southwest Virginia, with some traveling from Greeneville and Rogersville.

Tom Lee, ETSU associate professor of history, said the cash crop became popular among regional families around World War I.

Many old entities and events, such as Johnson City’s Burley Bowl, Greeneville’s Burley Cubs and Abingdon’s Burley Festival, were all named in accordance to the plant.

After Saturday’s event, students will use the information to construct an online exhibit, with the possibility of creating a physical, traveling exhibit.

For more information about the exhibit, contact the History Department at historyharvest@etsu.edu or by phone at 423-439-4299.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.