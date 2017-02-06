HERITAGE: Tweetsie Trail's coal dock remains sturdy - PHOTOS

As specific as these years are, less is known about this apparatus that can be found just after the 7.4-mile marker of the trail, just before it crosses over South Roan Street.

Chris Ford, the current president of the ET&WNC Historical Society, said aerial photos he has from 1953 clearly show the coal dock, but it’s not listed as an amenity when a survey was taken in 1916.

“I would guess it was put in in the 1920s or 1930s,” Ford said.

Larry Winchester, who owns Winchester’s Quality Flooring, which is one of the businesses just in front of the long, wooden ramp, said this was a central location from which coal was distributed.

“They dumped it out of the bottom of the train cars and hauled it to the local businesses and schools that use coal for heating,” Winchester said.

Hampton’s Ken Riddle, a local railroad expert, verified that this was the location used to get coal to the area school system.

A few trees grow through the wooden planks, but Winchester has helped clear out a few as the years have gone by.

The Elizabethton business owner loves having it behind his location and hopes it’s restored one day, or at the very least not taken down.

Ken Gough, who was on the task force that helped construct and oversee the Tweetsie Trail, a group that has since developed into a conservancy, agrees with Winchester that it would be great to restore the coal ramp. But they would need to money to do it.

And on a former railroad, this trail has several other historical railroad amenities that also deserve refurbishment.

“There's been some talk about trying to preserve it, but nothing serious this point,” Gough said. “We'd like to preserve several of those things.”

Just a few blocks down the trail from the dock is an old steel conveying belt that the conservancy has its eyes on, too.

The former Bemberg station, which is located next to the trail approximately one mile before the coal dock and is currently bright yellow, would also be a restoration project those involved with the trail would like to pursue, should funding become available.

Also, closer to the Elizabethton downtown area, Gough said, is the Estep coal location, where there’s a small building that’s caught the eye of Gough and his Tweetsie conservancy peers.

If anyone was interested in helping contribute to these historical railroad projects on the Tweetsie, Gough recommends making a donation to the conservancy.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.