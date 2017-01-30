Professor Vacuum, I presume?: Science Hill students once entertained by two college students

Huddle introduced two world-famous scientists, Prof. Phineas T. Vacuum and Herr T.U. Tonic, who had just made a tour of the United States. After having been at the World's Fair in Chicago for several weeks, they were being brought to Science Hill under the auspices of the Student Body of Teachers College.

Dr. Huddle announced that Prof. Vacuum would lecture and, while doing so, perform several whimsical chemical experiments with the able assistance of Mr. Tonic.

Dr. Huddle also announced that the speaker's subject would be "water," which he promised would by no means be a dry one. With the table on the stage loaded with a sundry collection of chemical instruments, Prof. Vacuum proceeded to prove to the students that water was a colorless, tasteless and odorless liquid.

However, each time the professor began to pull water from one container into the other, the known fact that he wanted to bring out was contradicted by the water turning some vivid color. This went on and on. Never once during the program did the speaker succeed in proving his point to the students. He pretended to show his frustration.

Finally, in desperation, he cracked some ice on an anvil and it immediately burst into flames. The class roared. This, according to the professor, was the last straw. Laughter probated the chapel program and the students left the classroom with smiles on their faces, feeling they had been well entertained.

The role of the absent-minded professor, Phineas T. Vacuum was enacted by John Oakes, a student at Teachers College; the part of Vacuum's assistant came from Clifford Boyd, also a student at the school. A Science Hill reporter, Evelyn Sue Russell (see inset photo), documented the event by placing it in the student newspaper for others to enjoy.

The chemists behind the scene were Fleanor Lucas and John Powers. Mr. Robert Cox was in charge of the makeup. Robert Cox? Could that have been my dad? After all, he was enrolled at Science Hill High School in 1934. Somehow, I can't imagine him being in charge of makeup.

I have my dad's two 1934 annuals, "The Wataugan." There were two annuals that year. The first one says, "The Wataugan, January Edition, Published by the Mid-Year Senior Class, Science Hill High School, Johnson City, Tennessee, January 1934.” It contains 34 pages with 26 students opting to graduate in January.

The other one reads, "The Wataugan, Published by the Senior Class of May 1934, Science Hill High School, Johnson City, Tennessee.” It contains 60 pages with 101 classmates graduating normally in May that year.

The faculty members of Science Hill from my photo included from left to right:

Front row: A.C. Graybeal (acting principal), L.L. Sisk, R.G. Bigelow (supervising principal), E.E. Hawkins, R.H. Burkhart, J.F. Copp, football Coach S.B. ("Plowboy") Farmer, H.A. Lee and W.E. Lyle.

Middle row: Georgia White, Evangeline Hartsook, Caroline Rhea, Lucy Price, Margaret Wright, Margaret Crouch, Katherine Mitchell and Ruth Harris.

Back row: Ada Evans, Ethelyn Lockett, Virginia Newton, Mary Lee Taylor, Rhea Seaver, Hattie Hunt, Mary Ellen Lewis and Mrs. John Barton.

The Wataugan Staff that year consisted of James Beckner (one of my dad's best friends), editor-in-chief; Hubert Edmonds, associate editor; Mildred Bowery, secretary to editors; Herbert Fletcher, clubs and organizations; Charles Erwin, athletic editor; Walt Miller and Bill Smith, advertising managers; Torrey Copenhaver, photograph editor; Louise Parks and James Tate, business managers; and Miss Margaret Crouch, Miss Virginia Newton and Mr. J.F. Copp, faculty sponsors.

Writing this sparked my interest in my dad's two high school annuals. It makes for some very interesting Yesteryear reading, which I will feature at a later date.