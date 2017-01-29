WHA speaker to talk about Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War

Spivey will speak about the new Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War group that is being established in East Tennessee. Many people don’t realize that their ancestors from Carter and Johnson counties most likely served in the Union Army as this area was overwhelmingly supported the Union cause.

The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a national group established to remember and honor ancestors who fought in the Civil War.

Local groups, called Tents, are named for Army nurses who served in the Civil War or for any loyal woman of the Civil War era whose patriotic deeds during the years 1861-65 were recorded.

The East Tennessee tent is in process and has not yet been named. Descendants of honorably discharged Union soldiers are invited to come to the meeting and learn how to apply to become a charter member. Association members will be at the meeting to help interested people find out if or where their ancestors may have served during the war and the army in which they served.