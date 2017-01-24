It may be cold, but Sycamore Shoals still has events going on in February

Just like those first settlers, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park continues to go about its normal business, even though there may be less events scheduled than during warm weather months.

As always, there will be a monthly muster of the Washington County Regiment of the North Carolina Militia and rehearsals for the Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps.

The corps meets every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. This group is open to anyone ages 13 and up. Musical experience is welcome but not necessary; just come with a willingness to learn. Lessons are free.

This month’s muster of the militia will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, and and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The re-enactors invite visitors to visit Fort Watauga during the muster and step into a colorful Revolutionary world. Re-enactors portray a variety of characters, from hunters and farmers to land speculators and backcountry gentry. Visitors may walk among colonists and native people who share their past through talks, mini-dramas and demonstrations of 18th century life.

There are also several workshops offered to the public during the month. The first one is on Feb. 4, with “raised bed gardening,” taught by Ben Hunter. The class takes place on from 8 a.m. until noon. There is no charge and registration is not necessary for this session,

It’s not too early to be planning and building a spring garden. Hunter, will share his experiences and techniques. The workshop is sponsored by the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners.

In order to participate in the following workshops, it is necessary to register in advance by calling 423-543-5808 and pay the fees in advance.

The first workshop “beginning sewing,” taught by Donna Horowitz. The classes will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays, starting Feb. 4, and continuing on Feb. 11, Feb. 25 and ending on March 4. The cost is $80 for all four classes, plus supplies.

Students will learn to sew an easy starter project. The class is designed for true beginners. Topics covered will include pattern layout, importance of grain line, seam allowances, pattern terminology and more. Students will sew a bathrobe as their project. Students should bring their sewing machine and manual, basic sewing supplies, fabric and pattern. The instructor will provide a supply list at the first class. Students should bring their sewing machines to the first class.

An art class featuring mixed media valentines will be taught by Barbara Jernigan on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $20 and all supplies will be furnished. Students will learn ways to begin paintings and introduce texture using fluid acrylics, inks, and other water-soluble media while creating valentines using mixed media techniques.

Another monthly favorite, the Old Time Music Jam, led by Art Lang, will be held from 1:30-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. Visitors may enjoy the musical traditions of the region. Old-time musicians of all levels are welcome. Nonplayers can come on over, kick back and enjoy the tunes.

The park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave. For more information, call (423) 543-5808.