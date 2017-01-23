Carter Railroad Museum exhibits Northeast rail lines on Jan. 28

The Northeast operations employed tens of thousands of workers and included thousands of miles of tracks, offering competition for luxury passengers in all directions. Among the trains were the PRR Broadway, B&O Capital and NYC 20th Century. Freight traffic involved the rapid handling of dry goods and perishables from points west and south into the populous northeast. The diverse mix of traffic continues today in Norfolk Southern, CSX and Amtrak operations.

“These transportation titans battled one another for respect and business, each using service and promotion to get the attention of business customers and the public,” notes event coordinator Geoff Stunkard. “We offer a selection of operating model exhibits and railroad artifacts. This era of streamliners and eye-catching paint provides a lot for visitors to see.”

The George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and members of the Mountain Empire Model Railroaders club are developing the program on the club’s large 24x44 1:87 HO scale layout, one of four model lines that are housed in the museum.

The Carter Railroad Museum is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. The museum can be identified by a flashing railroad crossing signal at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building. Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east to 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing RR crossing sign.

To learn more about the museum, visit http://johnsonsdepot.com/glcarter/cartermuseum. Visit www.memrr.org to learn more about MEMRR, which helps demonstrate and maintain the model layouts, museum exhibits and other projects.

For more information about Heritage Day, contact Fred Alsop, museum director, at 423-439-6838 or alsopf@etsu.edu.