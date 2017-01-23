Bowers-Kirkpatrick Farmstead may be removed from National Register of Historical Places

“We’re basically just clearing out the list,” said Claudette Stager, deputy state historic preservation officer. “We’re saying the property no longer has a building on it, and therefore it no longer qualifies.”

Stager said staff, preservation specialists and others bring recommendations to the review board for inclusion or exclusion on the national list. The state board then makes a recommendation to the National Register of Historical Places office in Washington, D.C.

“Criteria for inclusion generally includes historical significance, such as architecture or archeological,” she said. “Its significance also is evaluated according to events that occurred on the property.”

The 2.47-acre property at 3033 Boones Creek Road, which currently is for sale, was deemed eligible by the state in 1997 and placed on the National Register of Historical Places soon after. The only other site in Gray listed on the register is the Martin Kitzmiller House, also off Boones Creek Road.

From 1803 through 1930, the log house, smokehouse, chicken house and livestock and tobacco barns embodied “the work of a master” who possessed high artistic values, according to the state’s original recommendation.

The two-story log house, which sat on a limestone foundation and sported a pitched side-gabled copper roof and brick chimneys, underwent major renovations in the late 1920s. The additions resulted in what the state dubbed an irregular plan that dated to the Colonial Revival period.

Its “architectural styles it exhibits demonstrate how residents of upper East Tennessee adapted national fashions to their own uses and makes the farmstead significant in both architecture and the settlement patterns and agricultural development,” according to the recommendation.

Today, the cabin and other buildings have been dismantled, and the lot is vacant.

Jeanne Kirkpatrick said she is the only relative still living in the area, and respect for ancestors buried in the area is very important to her.

She said she searched for four years to find the right person to salvage and reclaim the structure. The cabin and its logs were dismantled this summer and preserved for reconstruction as a private home in Greene County.

“As I do not have the means to do so for myself, the best I could do is find someone to rebuild the historic home elsewhere in lieu of demolition as it is on a commercial tract of land,” she said. “Many people have come forward in the community wanting to know the story of this home. I would buy a landmark sign at some point to designate the historic site, but they run about $2,000. The area was never important enough for the city or Washington County, due to the commercial nature of the area, to develop.

“I tried over the years to save the property. The reaction was that it was too far from Jonesborough, and that Rocky Mount and Tipton Haynes were already funded so it didn't seem worthwhile. Also at the state level, the funding goes to other, more important structures. I could only have gotten a tax break on materials from the state.”

Kirkpatrick said when Boones Creek Road was built, the state promoted the national register listing to save it as they razed the other homes in the area to the ground.

“I truly wish it could have been saved, but in the generation before me, it already had extensive termite damage, so the lower level was not salvageable and we would have been building a replica,” she said.

The farmstead was among the first generation of family farms in Tennessee, and the third-oldest documented historic family farm in Washington County.

Ownership has been traced back to Thomas Melvin, who obtained 144 acres from the state of North Carolina in the late 18th century. In 1794, he sold 15 acres to John Cowin, who later sold to James Crabtree in 1803.

The property entered the Bowers family in 1811, when Henry Bowers paid Crabtree $1,110 for 103 acres on the south side of Boones Creek. The plot bordered land owned by William Ellis, Thomas Melvin and William Bean, the state’s first settler.

Bowers had a young wife, Nancy Taylor, and five children. Lawrence Bowers, the youngest son, and Boones Creek postmaster from 1866-1900, later inherited the house and land, and his daughter, Rowena, married Dr. James Kirkpatrick in 1873, thus ownership passed to the Kirkpatrick family.

An active participant in the political life of the community, Bowers donated a parcel for the establishment of Boones Creek Academy in 1851. He also donated more land for construction of Boones Creek Road.

Nathaniel Kirkpatrick, an accountant and hardware merchant in Johnson City, moved his family back to the property in the late 1920s. He chose tobacco and dairy farming, and also grew corn and other crops for the family’s consumption. The Kirkpatricks operated a successful dairy, which remained in production even during the depths of the Depression. Nathaniel Kirkpatrick farmed the land until his retirement in 1960.

