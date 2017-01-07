Historian: Mountain Home national cemetery no place for murderer, Klansman

Today, however, Stephenson's body would never have come close to entering the gates of the cemetery, given his background.

Yes, he was honorably discharged from the Army after serving stateside during World War I, but according to historical documentation, there was nothing honorable about the life Stephenson went on to lead. And a Kingsport man — a veteran and historian — is incensed that Stephenson's final resting place is among others who served in the military.

"I think we can do a modest investigation of this and come up with a solution that passes muster," said Wesley Hilton. "It is offensive he lays in a cemetery over there with our honored dead, some who have the Medal of Honor."

Hilton wants the staff to remove Stephenson’s grave from Mountain Home, but officials there say there’s no simple fix.

Some might say Hilton's disgust with Stephenson's grave being in a national cemetery comes as no surprise. Stephenson, who was honorably discharged from the Army as a second lieutenant on Feb. 4, 1919, went on to become Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan in Indiana and a notorious rapist and murderer who served nearly 30 years in prison before being paroled and booted out of that state.

He made his way to Jonesborough where he met and charmed a woman almost 20 years younger. They married and lived in Jonesborough until Stephenson's death June 28, 1966.

It apparently wasn't until after his burial that Stephenson's background came to light when an out-of-town reporter traveled to Jonesborough looking for information about Stephenson's death. That reporter informed the community of who had been living among them.

According to a Smithsonian.com article published in 2012, Stephenson had risen to become a powerful leader in the KKK with friends in high places – including the Indiana governor, mayor of Indianapolis, state legislators, lawyers and judges – all by the time he was 33.

The article also details Stephenson’s four marriages and two divorces and the fact he married his last wife, Martha Murray Sutton in Jonesborough, when he was still married to his third wife.

Before that third marriage, Stephenson met a woman named Madge Oberholtzer, a teacher, in January 1925.

They began seeing each other, which ultimately led to a night when he forced her to travel by train to Chicago with him. Oberholtzer would later describe how on that trip, in a private berth, Stephenson bit her body, chewed her and beat her. The next day, under the ruse of buying a hat and makeup, Oberholtzer asked Stephenson for some money.

Instead of those items, Oberholtzer bought a box of mercury bichloride tablets, which she later ingested. When Stephenson figured out what Oberholtzer had done, he panicked and made her drink ginger ale and milk so she would throw up.

He took her back to Indianapolis where his bodyguard carried her into her house and left. He told a neighbor that Oberholtzer had been injured in a car crash.

After Oberholtzer’s death, the district attorney took the case to a grand jury, which indicted Stephenson. He was eventually tried and convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Because Indiana Gov. Edward L. Jackson refused to grant him clemency or commute his sentence, Stephenson released the names of numerous politicians and officials who had been on the Klan’s payroll.

Jackson and other state officials were indicted, and the scandal lead to the Klan’s decline nationally.

Once paroled, Stephenson – who was supposed to leave Indiana – moved to the town of Seymour where he married his third wife. Stephenson was arrested after he allegedly tried to force a 16-year-old girl into his car. He was able to pay a fine to settle the matter.

He and his wife separated in 1962, and Stephenson made his way to Jonesborough, where he apparently lived a very different life for the last four years of his.

Stephenson worked for the Jonesborough Herald and Tribune as a linotype operator and part-time reporter. He rented an apartment from Sutton, and they married in 1964.

They attended church regularly and Sutton would later say her husband was nothing like the man she learned about after his death.

At Stephenson’s funeral, his pallbearers included Lyle Haws, Jonesborough mayor, Fred Hilbert, a local magistrate, Stanley Hilbert, the county trustee, and Robert May Sr., the county attorney.

In an interview with the Johnson City Press in 1989, Sutton said her husband was a religious man and gave her the best two years of her life.

But Stephenson’s last four years on earth walking an apparent straight and narrow path is no comfort to Hilton, who said a national cemetery is no place for Stephenson. He’s contacted the cemetery, but said he was told nothing could be done about the grave.

“Everybody has been taken advantage of by this person and I'm calling him out,” Hilton said. “I think this stuff is quite obvious …there's a hypocrisy to it and (there is) a solution this generation could come up with. I think it's reasonable for us as a generation that's alive now (to say) let’s find some way to yank back any perception of honor given to this person. Leave the spot blank.”

But Jeny Walker, cemetery director, said it’s not that simple.

“D.C. Stephenson was an honorably discharged veteran,” she said. “There was no bar from eligibility at that time. That's why the Capital Crimes Act was passed, to bar folks like this from eligibility.”

Mountain Home’s cemetery was created in 1903 after the soldier’s home opened. It was the cemetery for the soldier’s home, which has now become the Veterans Administration facility. In 1973, the National Cemetery Administration took over management of the cemetery.

When that happened, the NCA established a policy that veterans buried there would remain there unless a family member requested they be disinterred and buried somewhere else. With no known surviving family members to accept the body, the grave remains at Mountain Home.

That’s not good enough in Hilton’s opinion.

“I think this dude was able to slip under the radar and pull a hoax on us (and) the national center holding the bones of our loved ones who fought for our freedom,” Hilton said. “They did not know he was a murderer. I think this dude has pulled enough on us and we have the right to say ‘no.’ ”