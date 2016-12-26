Old time radio intros were carefully produced

The Shadow

CBS — (Introduction theme). "Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow Knows!" (Evil laugh). Announcer: "Blue Coal presents the Shadow! A man of mystery who strikes terror into the very souls of evil-doers everywhere. Lamont Cranston, a man of wealth, a student of science and master of other people's minds, devotes his life to righting wrongs, solving crimes, protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty.

"Using advanced methods that may ultimately become available to all law enforcement agencies, Cranston is known to the underworld as The Shadow, never seen, only heard as haunting to superstitious minds as a ghost, as inevitable as a guilty conscience.

"With his friend and constant companion, the "lovely" Margo Lane, The Shadow meets up with danger tonight when — (episode title: "The Ghost Walks Again.)" (Music up and out, the sound of crickets and a town clock).

Inner Sanctum

NBC Blue — (Organ music). A smarmy announcer’s voice, breaking into a chuckle occasionally on his 'r's as he speaks, says, “Colgate Tooth Powder presents… Innerrrrr Sanctum Mysterrrries.” A door then squeeeeeaks open.

Announcer: "Good evening, friends of the Inner Sanctum. This is your host, Raymond, inviting you in to the squeaking door. Well, it’s so nice of you to come here tonight and help me sit up with the corpse. He’s such dull company … so cold and stiff, bored with being dead and all the life seems to have gone out of him.

“What? You say you’ve seen him before? Oh, no, he’s not that horror man who plays in pictures. But he does look like him. So much so that you might even call him a … dead ringer. He hah, he ha.

"Tonight’s Inner Sanctum mystery, ‘The Voice on the Wire,' is an original radio drama by Robert Sloan, and stars Miss Leslie Woods in the role of Geraldine Reeves. It is produced under the direction of Himan Brown.”

Jack Armstrong, the All American Boy

CBS — Voices: echoing and reverberating. Jack Armstrong, Jack Armstrong, Jack Armstrong.

Announcer: The All American Boy! Chorus: "Won't you try Wheaties? They're whole wheat with all of the bran. Won't you try Wheaties? For wheat is the best food of man. They're crispy and crunchy the whole year through. Jack Armstrong never tires of them, and neither will you. So just try Wheaties, the best breakfast food in the land."

Gunsmoke

CBS — (Gunsmoke Theme), western music (horse riding sound effect and gunshot). Announcer: "Around Dodge City and in the territory further west, there's just one way to handle the killers and the spoilers, and that's with a U.S. Marshall and the smell of Gunsmoke. (Gunsmoke theme music) Announcer: "Gunsmoke, the transcribed story of the violence that moved west with young America and the story of a man who moved with it. Matt Dillon: "I'm that man. Matt Dillon, United States Marshall. The first man they look for and the last they wanna meet. It's a chancy job, and it makes a man watchful ... and a little lonely."

The Lone Ranger

CBS/Independent — (Music: William Tell Overture, horse galloping). The Lone Ranger: "Hi Yo Silver, away." (shots ring out). Announcer: "A fiery horse with the speed of light, the cloud of dust and a hearty 'hi yo silver,' The Lone Ranger!"

Announcer: "With his faithful Indian companion, Tonto, the daring and resourceful masked rider of the plains led the fight for law and order in the early Western United States. No where in the pages of history can one find a greater champion of justice. Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear." (Gradually bring up hoof beats).

Announcer: From out of the past come the thundering hoof beats of the great horse Silver. The Lone Ranger rides again! (loud hoof beats from a distance). ‘Come on, Silver! Let's go, big fella! Hi Yo Silver, away!’ (Hoof beats fade to music. Bring music up, but keep music under announcer).

Dragnet

NBC — (Music signature). Announcer: "Ladies and gentlemen, the story you are about to hear is true. The names have been changed to protect the innocent."

(Music, drum roll). Announcer: "Dragnet is brought to you by Chesterfield, made by Liggett and Myers, first major tobacco company to bring you a complete line of quality."

(Music: up and fade). Announcer: "You're a detective sergeant. You're assigned to Juvenile Detail. Four children in your city have apparently been abandoned by their mother. There's no trace of the woman's whereabouts. There is a possibility of foul play. Your job — investigate." (Music up and fade out, commercial insert).

George Burns and Gracie Allen

CBS — Announcer: "Maxwell House Coffee time starring George Burns and Gracie Allen, with guest star, Howard Duff.” (Transcribed script, Maxwell House Coffee commercial: "Gracie: Another cup of Maxwell Coffee, George?” George: “Sure, pour me a cup, Gracie.” Gracie: “You know Maxwell House is always good to the last ... drop.” George: “That last drop's good, too.” Announcer: "Yes, it's Maxwell House Coffee Time, starring George Burns and Gracie Allen." (Music, applause).

Announcer: "Today's special guest is Howard Duff, who is the famous radio detective, Sam Spade."

Baby Snooks

CBS/NBC commercial — "J-E-L-L-O (sung)." Announcer: "Jell-O, in those six delicious flavors, Jell-O puddings, for old-fashioned homemade goodness, bring you Baby Snooks. (Theme up and under, a slight variation of an instrumental of "Rock-A-Bye Baby").

Announcer: "Yes, it's the 'Baby Snooks Show' starring Fanny Brice as Baby Snooks with Hanley Stafford as Daddy, Carmen Dragon and his Orchestra and yours truly, Harlow Wilcox (later announcer, known as 'Waxy,' on "The Johnson's Wax Program with Fibber McGee and Molly) and brought to you each week by Jell-O and Jell-O Puddings." (Theme out).

Suspense

CBS — Announcer: "You are isolated on a remote plantation in the crawling Amazon Jungle and an immense army of ravenous ants is closing in on you, swarming in to eat you alive. A deadly black army from which there is no ... escape!" (Music in and out: "Night on Bald Mountain.")

Announcer: "We offer you 'Escape,' designed to free you from the four walls of today for a half-hour of high adventure.” (Theme music in).

Announcer: "Tonight, we escape to the Amazon Jungle and to a creeping, crawling terror as Carl Stephenson told it in his famous story, 'Leiningen versus the Ants.' ” (Music in and under).

Some of these radio program made an abrupt transition into television, while others simply "rode off into the sunset."