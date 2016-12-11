Museum at Mountain Home offers tour of military history

The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs center offers many resources to local veterans from medical care to a place of burial in the national cemetery that stretches over the premises. But the property also houses a little history at the Museum at Mountain Home, with relics on display from almost every war period of the nation.

Dating back to the Civil War, the U.S. Model 1840 Heavy Cavalry Saber has made its way to the collection of the museum recently. The sword is dubbed the “wrist-breaker sword” because the weight in the handle is distributed in a way that twists the wrist when in use. Sue Knoche, who works in the museum through her affiliation with the Medical Library at East Tennessee State University, said this kind of sword usually accompanied doctors’ medical kits while they worked on the battlefield.

“They had to give them to physicians because if they were setting up a first aid tent or doing surgeries, if the enemy (sneaked) in, then they would be totally helpless,” Knoche said. “They would try to kill the physicians and the patients, so the physicians needed something they could grab to defend themselves.”

While donations to the museum can come from all over the nation, there are several that highlight Johnson City’s ties to war efforts. Several photographs and files document Gen. John Joseph “Black Jack” Pershing’s visit to Johnson City in the early 20th century. Pershing commanded the American Expeditionary Force in Europe during World War I and Congress confirmed him as general of the armies in 1919.

A heavy plank of cylindrical wood from the World War II area also has its ties to Johnson City — the cylinder is a practice artillery shell and was made by Harris Lumber Co. for trainees to practice loading artillery pieces. Settled next to the artillery shell is a reproduction of a “Foxhole Radio,” which Martha Whaley, who also works at the museum through the ETSU Medical Library, explained was a simple but ingenious way for soldiers to tune in to the radio.

“They used an ordinary safety pin and a double-edged razor to tune into the AM radio,” Whaley said, “So when they were in the foxhole, they could pick up radio stations.”

The Museum at Mountain Home’s collection spans all the way up until the war in Afghanistan, including a hand-written note from a child named “Joshua” telling his father that he misses him and wishes he were home. Four quarters are attached to the paper with a note reading “here’s some money.”

The Museum at Mountain home is open from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and offers military history in addition to medical history, with many items localized to the area.

