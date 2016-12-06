Pearl Harbor: Infamy … and a new course

Known first as Operation Z during planning, then Operation AI by Japanese Imperial General Headquarters, the Battle at Pearl Harbor and finally, as “a date which will live in infamy,” the attacks proved to be as fateful as they were devastating: they catapulted the U.S. into World War II and set the country on a new course as a global superpower.

The 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks also sheds light on the dwindling number of World War II veterans — the Veterans Administration estimates that more than 400 die per day, leaving fewer than one million of the six million who served in in the war.

John Huff, who is from Hawkins County but lives in Jonesborough, is one of those vets. Huff was 17 when Pearl Harbor was attacked, and entered the Army at 19. Huff was fighting in the Battle of the Bulge in the winter of 1944-1945 when he was captured as a prisoner of war.

He remembers the two feet of snow on the ground and being stuck in a ditch in a vehicle when he was taken. He said the first days were the worst of his imprisonment, with only hot water and oats to sustain him and his comrades. Eventually, their captors came looking for volunteers to work on a farm.

“We decided we couldn't do any worse, we had to do better and sure enough we had to do better,” Huff said. “When we got liberated that was the happiest time when we were over there.”

According to East Tennessee State University professor of history Daryl Carter, the ramifications of Pearl Harbor and America’s declaration of war that followed are still being felt today. World War II and the events leading up to it changed America’s role as a global superpower.

Carter said isolationism played a big role in domestic politics in the ’20s and ’30s. The divide was so great that Roosevelt had to communicate secretly with Prime Minister Winston Churchill around Ambassador Joseph Kennedy, who supported the isolationist ideal of staying out of the then-European conflict.

So when Hitler rose to power, the nation split by isolationist and interventionist politics. President Roosevelt promised that he wouldn’t enter the war during his campaign, and America seemed poised to stay out of the conflict.

Until the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

“It gave Roosevelt everything he needed to fully jump in with both feet,” Carter said. “Once news of Pearl Harbor reached the United States mainland on the afternoon and evening of Dec. 7, there was almost unanimous support for the war.”

Ever since those attacks and World War II, America hasn’t been an isolationist country. Most Americans view America on a major global scale, which is far from the isolationist ideals much of the country harbored before the war.

In addition to bringing Americans together, World War II stands out as the last big war, claiming the most lives and causing the most destruction in history, despite America’s reluctance to enter the war before unifying in the wake of the Pearl Harbor attacks.

“There was a popular imagination where the good guys and bad guys are so defined,” Carter said. “We haven't really had that since.”

