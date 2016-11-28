City girl joyfully visited downtown stores during Christmas 1915

"I must confess I didn't feel a bit 'Christmassy' the other afternoon when I started downtown to do some much needed shopping. Every man, woman and child who claims Johnson City for home can be proud of our stores.

"I doubt if there is another town in East Tennessee with nicer stores or with as fine lines of goods from which to select. It is not too early for Santa to be seen in all his glory, for the toys have all been attractively displayed.

"Among the many beautiful things I saw in one of the stores, were several handsome muffs — pillows and the new melon shapes. Furs are so good this season that one could not guess wrong to give a new set to the lady. They were very reasonable, too; one pretty muff of gray imitation fox was priced at $18. They are unquestionably the mode of the moment.

"In the drug stores, I saw lovely toilet sets in ivory; the brush was priced at $5, but one can get all the articles to match. They were pretty enough for your guest room dresses, and being in pure white would harmonize with any color scheme of that room. The fact that they can be engraved with the initial or monogram gives that personal touch one likes so much to convey at this season.

"The jewelry stores were charming — cut and etched glass, a flower form, fern dish and a bronze candlestick. What could possibly make a more acceptable gift for the home?

"Do you like veils? I am mad over the new ‘full’ sort one shop is showing (you just let them hang even with your chin, you know); they are as a cobweb; some have delicate designs, dots and borders. Some of the lace veils suggest the Spanish mantilla. They are also reasonably priced and would make a pretty gift.

"Speaking of boots — of course you were; everybody is here lately. They are higher and smarter than ever, and are found in the stores in all the wanted shades; the midnight blue and bronze, with or without cloth tops, dull kid and black with white foxings, and some have fur bands about the tops.

"In every dry goods store I found, I found a nice line of dainty neckwear and gloves of all kinds and descriptions, suitable for motor or street wear, the long elbow or shoulder length gloves for lady's wear.

"And now while I think about it, I will drop a hint to the girls — one never has enough white gloves or silk hose. For "him," I saw desk sets in bronze or solid brass, the new cufflinks to be worn with soft cuffs and heavy gloves for motoring.

"One popular store is showing handkerchiefs in crepe-de-chine in all the delicate evening shades. Some were priced as cheap as 25 cents and would make a sweet little gift to tuck into an envelope and mail to some dear far-away friend."

The unidentified young lady concluded with these words: "I could talk to you all day about all the pretty things I saw in Johnson City stores, but better still, go see them for yourself."

Since she did not identify the stores she visited, I searched a 1917 City Directory and found some businesses that she likely visited from a century ago:

• Clothing Stores: The Bee Hive, C.E. Cate Co., Dosser Brothers, Hart and Houston Store, Gump Brothers, J.M. Massengill, Frank Taylor Store, Frank Miller Co. and Smith Shoe & Clothing Co.

• Jewelers: I.N. Beckners, W.T. Hill, J.B. Rothner and William Silver Co.

• Drug Stores/Toilet Articles: Ferguson Drug Co., Gregory Drug Co., Jones-Vance Drug Co. (when it was on Buffalo Street at Tipton) and Whitehouse Drug Co.

• Furniture Stores: Conner Brothers Furniture Co., Johnson City Furniture Store, Parson-Barrier Co., Pouder Brothers Furniture Co. and J.G. Sterchi Co.

• Hats and Caps: Frank Miller Co. and Smith Shoe & Clothing.

• Hosiery Manufacturers: Johnson City Mills.

• Silk Mills: Tennessee Silk Mills.

• Photographers/Picture Framing: C.E. Cargille, J.A. Cargille and Tunnel's Studio.

Reach Bob Cox at boblcox@bcyesteryear.com or go to www.bcyesteryear.com.