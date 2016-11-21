Funding available to preserve Tennessee Civil War sites

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says the amount of grant funding available for 2017 is expected to be $375,000. Applicants must be 501(c)3 nonprofits, and only projects associated with the 38 most significant Civil War battlefields in the state as defined by the National Park Service report or Underground Railroad sites are eligible.

The grants will pay a 50 percent match, with recipients providing the remainder.

The Tennessee Wars Commission and the Tennessee Historical Commission announced recently that applications are being accepted and must be submitted by Jan. 8.

Grant applications can be obtained by contacting Timothy Hyder at tim.hyder@tn.gov, (615) 770-1095 or via mail at 2941 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214.