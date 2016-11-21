A history of yum: Downtown, city had numerous eateries in past

Historian Bob Cox has written about the numerous restaurants and cafes in Johnson city back in the 1950s and 60s — 73, according to his count, and 17 of those were in downtown.

Long before Fountain Square was built, that bustling downtown corner of East Market Street was home to Byrd’s Restaurant, located at 101 E. Market St. But the Fountain Square area was also home to other restaurants, including Sevier Cafe and The Par.

Outside the immediate downtown area, Derby Grill was located at 1309 W. Market St., which in today’s address listings would be somewhere in the short distance between Jim’s Motorcycle Sales and the Tri-Cities Battery store.

In some cases, two became one. That’s apparently what happened with the Dixie Drive-In, 425 E. Main St. and its next-door neighbor, The Spot, located right at 421 E. Main St. Neither address exists now, but is in an area now home to a McDonald’s.

Dixie Drive-In Restaurant’s building promoted its ability to serve everything “from a sandwich to a complete dinner.” Seafood, salads and choice steaks were on the menu for the restaurant, which had a sign indicating it opened in 1930. The eatery closed its doors in 1972.

Henry’s Carry Out, 807 W. Walnut St., promoted chicken and pizza on the sign in front of the glass-front building. The location still houses a restaurant, but these days it’s Italian Pizza Pub.

Out on North Roan Street in the 1950s and early 1960s, west of Mountcastle Drive, residents could find Beverly Court Coffee Shop. The roadside restaurant was part of Beverly Court.

Also located out that way was — and is — Gregg’s Pizza, which still stands in the Holiday Shopping Center. And while the Peerless as it looks today isn’t the original building, that restaurant has been a staple of Johnson City restaurant eating for decades.

Texas Steer, 2900 N. Roan St., a popular steakhouse, has also gone by the wayside. Located there now is the North Roan Roadrunner Shell station.

Cox’s documentation of numerous other eateries in downtown Johnson City include:

Guy’s Café 126 W. Market; Lecka Restaurant, 119 Buffalo; M&L Café, 118 Windsor Way; Main Street Café,111 W. Main; Melody Lane, 115 Fountain Square; Miller’s Café, 137 W. Market; Ed’s Town House,101 Buffalo; The Par, 105 Fountain Square; Piedmont Café, 116 W. Main; Rich Luncheonette, 112 Commerce; Sevier Café, 115 Fountain Square; Royal Café, 109 Buffalo Street; The Smoke Shop, 109 Spring Street; Tennessee Snack Bar, 148 W. Market; Dinty Moore’s Restaurant, 121 E. Market; Tip Top Café, 114 W. Main; and Victor Café,124 E. Market.