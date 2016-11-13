Virginia town is perfect for the history buff, ETSU sports fan

While many of you know about the historic city of Charleston, S.C., where The Citadel is located, the town of Lexington, Va., isn’t as well- known.

The town, around 3 1/2 hours from Johnson City, is the home of both the Virginia Military Institute and Washington and Lee University. It’s also the final resting place of the two most well-known Confederate generals — Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

To get a feel for the town, a little about its most famous residents:

After serving in the Mexican-American War and being assigned to other military posts, Jackson accepted a teaching position at VMI in 1851.

Jackson later married the daughter of then-Washington College president George Junkin. Jackson moved into an addition of the president’s residence, which later would serve as the home for Lee when he became the school’s president.

Jackson moved out of the residence when he purchased the only home he ever owned at 8 Washington Ave. in 1859. He lived there for two years before being called to serve in the Confederate Army in 1861.

The general would never return home.

He became the legendary figure on the battlefield at Manassas, Va., during the First Battle of Bull Run. It was where the famous nickname was given after Gen. Barnard Elliott Bee shouted the famous words to his troops of Jackson standing like a stone wall.

The Confederate troops scored a surprising victory in the battle, as they did in the Second Battle of Bull Run as Jackson’s legend grew. He was noted as being the Confederate army’s most aggressive general.

Ironically, Jackson wasn’t killed by enemy fire in the heat of battle.

Instead, he and his staff were returning to camp on the night of May 2, 1863, when they were mistaken for Union calvary members.

Fired upon by their own men, the general was hit by three bullets. His left arm had to be amputated and he caught pneumonia, which led to his death some eight days after getting shot.

Jackson’s body was taken to Richmond for public mourning before being returning to Lexington, where he was interred at the Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery. The left arm that was amputated was buried separately near the field hospital where the operation took place.

Jackson’s death was traumatic to Lee, who is quoted as saying after the injury, “He has lost his left arm, but I my right.”

A trip to the cemetery, where the large statue and gravestone of Jackson rises above the rest of the graves, is well worth it for any history buff.

As for Lee and his ties to Lexington, he accepted the Washington College presidency on Oct. 2, 1865, a little over five months after he surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox.

After the surrender, President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in April. A month later, new President Andrew Johnson issued amnesty pardons to many who had participated in the Civil War.

Lee became the president of Washington College the same day he signed the Amnesty Oath. Lee wasn’t pardoned by Johnson, but still supported the president’s plans for reconstruction.

Lee remained out of the spotlight and in his role as the university president. But the general had a deteriorating heart condition and suffered a stroke at his home on Sept. 28, 1870. Lee died 12 days later.

A recumbent statue of Lee rests inside Lee Chapel on the college’s campus. It is often mistaken for a tomb, but, Lee and his family members are actually buried beneath the chapel. His beloved horse, Traveller, which died a year after Lee, is buried outside the east side of the chapel.

Seeing Lee Chapel and all the buildings on the college, which had George Washington as its first major benefactor, takes one back in time.

It also serves as a reminder how the Washington and Lee families were so intertwined.

Lee’s father, the Revolutionary War general Henry “Light-Horse” Harry Lee, served with Washington in the Continental Army and later served as governor of Virginia.

Robert E. Lee’s wife was the great-granddaughter of Martha Washington, and his eldest son was thus named George Washington Custis Lee.

Their families and Jackson’s influence on modern-day Lexington remain great.

But there is so much more to this historic town, as we’re barely scratching the surface.

The downtown area, much like Jonesborough, looks like it could be transported back to an earlier time. It has served as a filming location for several movies, even one starring future President Ronald Reagan.

The Saturday of the ETSU-VMI football game, the town was truly abuzz. It was parents’ weekend at VMI, with the cadets wearing their dress white uniforms as they strolled downtown with their families.

The students from Washington and Lee University were also sharply clothed. The young men wore suits and the young women were in dresses.

Aroma from the restaurants’ different foods filled the air, as did the sounds of music. It made for a perfect autumn evening to enjoy the spoils of the modern world while appreciating a sampling of the history and heritage of this small Virginia town.