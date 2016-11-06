A look at slave life in East Tennessee

When talking about the ownership of a person, for the sole purpose of monetary value and power or for any reason whatsoever — inexcusable at any level, by any moral standard — it’s absolutely impossible to talk about local slavery for African-Americans in a positive light.

The spin of history in this area, citing several pieces of locally focused literature, has polished the American slave trade to make it look like a comfortable life for those building the U.S. with their free labor.

This literature, with more of an apologist’s spin than is historically accurate, describes the lives of slaves in the Washington County and East Tennessee area as one where day-to-day life wasn’t as bad as it was in “more Southern states,” or even in one county over. Either way, what’s presented is what’s written about slave live in East Tennessee.

“According to some, slaves were treated somewhat leniently in Washington County,” it reads in the book “History of Washington County Tennessee,” compiled and edited by Joyce and W. Eugene Cox.

An example is immediately given of Capt. Ross Smith’s take on the life of a slave.

“Most of these men had three to four slaves who were treated well,” the Jonesborough man said. “I do not remember of ever hearing of one being whipped.”

Jonesborough, though, because of its railroad business, was said to have been very pro-slavery. The book said by the late 1850s, a strong young slave could fetch as much as $1,800.

The book “History of Washington County,” put together by the Watauga Association of Genealogists of Upper East Tennessee, said that by 1800, 10,000 new slaves had come from the mountains of North Carolina or Virginia to settle in the area. They were said to have been born in America.

East Tennessee, a Union-leaning region, of course, was not pleased in 1861 when its state seceded and joined the Confederacy. This allegedly showed in the way they operated with the people they owned.

Area census numbers showed just how many slaves were in local counties. In 1860, there were 952 slaves, owned by 238 slave owners. Nearly one-third of those slave owners only owned another human being as property, with 13 owning 10 or more.

A farmer named Dillard Love from what’s now Unicoi County — but was then called the Greasy Cove Community — was the only one to own more than 20 slaves.

Love was prosecuted by the Washington County Court for “allowing a slave to trade for himself,” which was seen as permitting the slave to act as free.

From 1850 records, slave schedules show the numbers for the Carter and Johnson counties.

Logged populations by C.W. Nelson show that Carter County, spread out over nine civil districts, had 353 slaves, owned by 80 different parties. There were 20 toddlers two years old or younger who were owned by someone else in Carter County at that time.

The oldest slave, named under slave owner James Tipton, was an 80-year-old male.

Only three slaves had additional information listed about them. A 64-year-old female owned by William Baker was listed as “insane.” Robert Love’s 25-year-old male slave was said to be a fugitive from the state, and the 8-year-old “mulatto” boy, owned by Alfred W. Taylor, was said to be an “idiot.”

Johnson County had 204 slaves with 49 owners, according to population schedules taken by Alex D. Smith in the county’s nine districts.

A slave owned by Catharine Moreland was said to have been 110 years old, and has additional information listing her as blind. An 18-year-old female slave owned by Rufus Moore was listed as an “idiot.” Twenty-one slave toddlers were listed in this census.

According to the website www.easttennesseeroots.com, it’s said that because East Tennessee isn’t the deep south, that high numbers of slaves worked under hired overseers.

“Here in East Tennessee the slave owner and owner's family usually worked side by side with their slaves,” the website reads. “A man slave might work alongside his owner raising crops and doing farm chores; a woman slave might work alongside her owner doing cooking, washing and other household chores.”

“Therefore, some slaves had a degree of liberty and trust that may seem surprising to us.”

Examples are then given of the extent of this “liberty and trust,” such as slaves being allowed to carry firearms to kill small game, and slaves being allowed to leave for two days at a time and return on their own.

Another case was given where a pair of brothers with the last name of Shields allowed a slave to pass in between them for farm work, and even allowed the slave to ride a horse between the two stints of work.

The Cox book said most slaves were house servants and others held occupations of brick masons, seamstresses, blacksmiths, millers and carpenters.

In a different line of work, another former slave named Robert Stover is listed by www.findagrave.com as a person from Carter County who served in the Confederate cavalry as a teamster.

Stover, the last name of his former owner, Samuel Murray Stover, was born on Jan. 12, 1846, and died on Aug.15, 1924. He’s buried at the Fitzsimmons Cemetery in Elizabethton in an unmarked grave. Stover did not live long enough to draw his pension. Stover married Letitia Carter on May 28, 1870.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.