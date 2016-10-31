"Johnson City is located in Washington County, East Tennessee, between the Cumberland and Allegheny Mountains, north of Ashville, northeast of Knoxville and southwest of Roanoke.

"The population of Johnson City in 1900 was 4,645, The 1930 census showed 25,080 with a population in the county of 45,805. The city has a trading population of some 250,000 people within the radius of 25 miles.

"Johnson City is served by three railroads, three main trunk highways, 20 truck lines, five bus lines and is at the present time completing an airport, which will place Johnson City on the main Trans-Continental Airlines of American Airways.

"The elevation of the city is from 1,750 to 2,000 feet with a mean temperature of 52.2, annual snow fall of 12.6 inches, average date of first killing front, October 27, average date of last killing frost April 15, delightful days all during the year with not extreme weather. The city is supplied with an abundance of good pure mountain spring water at a reasonable rate.

"Johnson City is looked to as the industrial, wholesale. retail and financial center of Upper East Tennessee, and by reason of her strategic location, she is fast growing industrially, being the second largest hardwood flooring center in the United States.

"Her industries include, in addition to flooring, the manufacturer of furniture, boxes, textiles, decorative furniture, concrete shingles, milk and milk products, mattresses, silk, yarn, hosiery, fabricated steel, foundry products, cork, brass and aluminum novelties and numerous other products.

"Johnson City has 30 industries, with 360 wholesale and retail establishments with a total employment of approximately 4,000,

"The raw materials within Johnson City's trade territory are abundant and varied, from hardwood lumber, minerals, agricultural products, clay, shale, feldspar, hides. salt, phosphate, coal, limestone, woods, water power, mica, manganese and an abundance of other minerals and natural resources yet in the crude and undeveloped stage.

"Johnson City is served by excellent schools and churches, having practically all denominations represented by large congregations and modern churches.

"Johnson City's educational institutions include, beside the high school and Junior High School, the East Tennessee State Teachers' College with an enrollment of approximately 1,500, Milligan College five miles distant and Washington College about 15 miles in the county. The two latter mention are co-ed institutions.

"At Johnson City is located the Mountain Branch of the Soldiers' Home for disabled soldiers. It occupies 448 acres with land and buildings valued at $7.5 million with a bed capacity of 3,500, 30 officers and a medical staff in addition to 500 employees. There are some 57 buildings on the reservation.

"The Civic Clubs of the city include the Rotary, Kiwanis, Optimist and Business and Professional Women, Merchants Credit Association, Chamber of Commerce and the Junior Chamber of Commerce as well as many other patriotic, education, fraternal and music organizations.

"In addition to her industrial advantages, Johnson City is located in the heart of a very rich agricultural section with excellent climate, soil, and contour suitable for the raising of tobacco, trucking, stock and poultry, as well as all small grains.

"Dairying is one of the leading agricultural pursuits and is fast growing as is stock raising and poultry raising. Johnson City fast becoming a very important tobacco market for the growth and sales of Burley Tobacco.

"Johnson City is served by two daily papers, published by the Press, Inc., who are members of the Auditor's Bureau of Circulation. Associated Press, National Editorial Association, United Press Association and International News Service, also one weekly paper serving Johnson City and Washington County. "

Mr. Coad's report also contain several history items: "Pertaining to Johnson City and Washington County, it may well be said that this was the cradle of Tennessee. In reality, the early history of Tennessee is centered abound this region, dating back to 1683 when James Needham and Grabriel Arthur visited this section on their way to the Cherokee towns.

"In 1760, Daniel Boone camped on the creek nearby and carved on a tree, ‘D. Boon cilled a bar 1760.’

"In 1769, William Bean located on the Watauga River at the mouth of Boone’s Creek and his son, Russell Bean, was the first white child born in Tennessee.

"In 1772, the settlers on the Watauga organized the Watauga Association, which was the first free and independent community established by men of American birth on this continent.

"In 1775 at Sycamore Shoals on the Watauga River, the treaty was signed by Richard Henderson and the Cherokee Indians, which resulted in the purchase of a portion of Kentucky known as the Transylvania Purchase and Daniel Boone was placed in charge.

"In 1776, that portion of North Carolina west of the Alleghenies was formed into Washington District, This was the first civil division in the United States named for Washington and it was eventually to become Washington County.

"In 1780, Washington College was established 15 miles of Johnson City as the first institution of learning west of the Alleghenies.

"In 1784, the State of Franklin, located at Jonesboro, five miles west of Johnson City was formed.

"In 1785, John Sevier was elected the first governor of the State of Franklin at the legislature which met at Jonesboro.

"In 1786, Davy Crockett was born on the Nolichucky River, Washington County, 12 miles from Johnson City.

"In 1790, the first seat of the territory south of the Ohio River was fixed at William Cobb's home on the Holston and Watauga with William Blount as Governor.

"In 1850, Senator Robert L. Taylor was born in Happy Valley at Sycamore Shoals near Johnson City.

"In 1861, Landon C. Haynes resided here and the village was named Haynesville in his honor during the Civil War."

Thanks to Mr. J.E. Coad for his informative exposition.