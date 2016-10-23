‘Nashville’ set for Saturday at Railroad Museum

“Nashville has always been an epicenter of railroad history in Tennessee,” notes Geoff Stunkard, coordinator of the Heritage Days program at the museum.

“Several major north-south lines and east-west lines converged there, serving both passenger and freight clients. The Louisville & Nashville, Tennessee Central, Southern Railway and Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis lines all played a role. We look forward to showing visitors the colorful equipment that came into the city from these lines.”

The George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and members of the Mountain Empire Model Railroaders club are developing the program on the club’s large 24-by-44 1:87 HO scale layout, one of four model lines that are housed in the museum.

The museum is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. The museum can be identified by a flashing railroad crossing signal at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building.

Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east to 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing RR crossing sign.

Visit www.memrr.org to learn more about MEMRR, which helps demonstrate and maintain the model layouts, museum exhibits and other projects.

For more information about Heritage Day, contact Dr. Fred Alsop, museum director, at 423-439-6838 or alsopf@etsu.edu.

Also, some seats remain for the museum’s and the George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society’s train excursion on Saturday, Nov. 12. Ticket requests must be made by Saturday, Oct. 29 and are nonrefundable.

Passengers will depart from ETSU’s parking lot 22a on Go Bucs Trail by 7 a.m. and travel to Bryson City, North Carolina. They will board the Tuckasegee River Excursion train at 10:30 a.m.

During the four-hour journey, the train will stop in Dillsboro for a layover to visit shops and restaurants. After returning to Bryson City, passengers may use their pre-paid admission to the Smoky Mountain Train Museum and then have dinner before boarding the buses and arriving back at ETSU at 8:45 p.m.

Several classes of seating are available. First Class for $145; Crown Class at $120 for anyone age 13 or above, while children ages 2-12 may ride for $85; Coach Class is $96 for those age 13 and older, while for children ages 2-12, tickets are $70.

Ticket order forms and liability waivers can be picked up at the Carter Railroad Museum on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or printed by visiting www.memrr.org and choosing NRHS Excursions or by going to the excursions section at www.glcarternrhs.com.

Checks or money orders should be made payable to George L. Carter Chapter, NRHS, and mailed, along with the ticket request and liability waiver forms, to George L. Carter Chapter, NRHS, 519 Headtown Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

For more information, call Charlene McLeod at 386-717-2925 or chardanmcleod35@comcast.net.