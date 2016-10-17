Historical Association banquet set for Nov. 4

Awards of Merit from the WCHA will also be presented to the Boones Creek Historical Trust and Gordon M. Edwards.

The public is invited to the banquet to be held at the Historic Visitors Center in Jonesborough at 6 p.m. Tickets for the program and dinner are available for $25 per person. For tickets and information, contact Gene Hurdt at jgs1990@centurylink.net or John Kiener at 423-282-0906.

The Williams award is presented annually to an individual who has made significant contributions to the preservation and history of Washington County. Teinert is being honored for her contributions in researching the genealogy and history of numerous families in the county.

Her efforts have resulted in the successful publications of both family histories and the book "Early Settlers of Washington County, Tennessee." Teinert was a major research leader and contributor to the award-winning publication by the Jonesborough Genealogical Society that documented all early settlers of the county from 1768 to 1799.

Her award is named for Samuel Cole Williams (1864-1948), an attorney in Jonesborough and Johnson City, who was a historian as well as a justice of the Supreme Court of Tennessee.

He served as dean of the Lamar School of Law at Emory University and was chairman of the Tennessee Historical Commission. He also authored numerous works on Tennessee history.

Edwards will be honored for his tireless efforts in researching the cemeteries of Washington County. The Boones Creek Historical Trust is being recognized for the organization’s 30-year history of preserving the history and culture of the Boones Creek area.

In addition to the awards ceremonies and dinner, the banquet will feature a program by Doug Ledbetter on the Overmountain Men, who in 1780 defeated an army of British Loyalists at the Battle of Kings Mountain.

Ledbetter is interested in adding a hiking trail from John Sevier’s home at Mount Pleasant in Washington County that would terminate at Sycamore Shoals State Park in Elizabethton.

He said he hopes that once established the county trail would then be added to the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail administered by the National Park Service.

Ledbetter and his wife, Donna, live in the Gillespie Stone House in Limestone. The house, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1783 for George Gillespie. It became the dividing line between Washington and Greene Counties.

The Black Olive Restaurant in Jonesborough will provide a catered meal for the occasion.