Carter Railroad Museum to host Tuckasegee River train excursion

On the day of the excursion, passengers will depart from ETSU’s parking lot 22a on Go Bucs Trail by 7 a.m. The motor coach will arrive in Bryson City, North Carolina, at 10 a.m., and participants will have free time until boarding the Tuckasegee River Excursion train at 10:30 a.m.

During the four-hour journey, the train will stop in Dillsboro for a layover to visit shops and restaurants. After returning to Bryson City at 3:30 p.m., passengers will have time to use their pre-paid admission to the Smoky Mountain Train Museum. There will be a turn-table demonstration, with volunteers called upon to assist the crew in the manual turning of the 353,540-pound engine and tender.

Bryson City has dining options from sandwich shops to full-service restaurants for those who wish to dine before boarding the buses at 6 p.m. and arriving back at ETSU at 8:45 p.m.

Several classes of seating are available. First Class is only available to those 21 years of age and older. It includes lunch at a dining table, a tote bag, a coffee mug and limited bar service for $145.

Crown Class features assigned seating and large picture windows. Tickets are $120 for anyone age 13 or above, and includes a souvenir tumbler. Beer and wine are available. Children ages 2-12 may ride for $85.

Coach Class includes open seating in an enclosed car with windows that can be opened. Those age 13 and older may purchase tickets for $96, while for children ages 2-12, tickets are $70.

Ticket order forms and liability waivers can be picked up at the Carter Railroad Museum on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or printed by visiting www.memrr.org, and choosing NRHS Excursions or by going to the excursions section at www.glcarternrhs.com.

Checks or money orders should be made payable to George L. Carter Chapter, NRHS, and mailed, along with the ticket request and liability waiver forms, to George L. Carter Chapter, NRHS, 519 Headtown Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

For more information, contact Charlene McLeod at 386-717-2925 or chardanmcleod35@comcast.net.