Details still lacking on Langston rehab; Johnson City Commission candidate calls neglect 'hurtful'

While there are, and have been, many historic building restoration projects in Johnson City, William “Bud” Hill focused his answer on what’s going on with Johnson City’s former African American high school, which sits at 224 E. Myrtle Ave.

“With Langston High School, it's a hurting thing,” Hill said. “It's actually the only black high school here in Johnson City since the 1800s. From 1965 until now, nothing has ever been done to that building.”

The Langston-Biddle Maintenance Center is on the tail end of its service as the host location for Johnson City Schools’ maintenance operations. Crews could be seen atop the building this week, working to remove asbestos and to repair the roof at the same time.

Some equipment is still housed there, but much of those operations have moved to the MINCO property on Oakland Avenue.

Langston High School educated the city’s African-American students until desegregation took place in the mid-1960s and students were integrated into Science Hill High School.

Hill touched on the importance of the social history the school represents with his answer, accusing members of the boards of education and city commissions since the 1960s of letting the historical building fall into disrepair by ignoring its upkeep.

“Quite a lot of African Americans went to that school and for them to lose it like it's going right now, it's a hurtful thing,” Hill said. “What I don't understand is, if you have something that you hold dear, you would work to preserve it. Well, a lot of us tried to preserve it, but, of course, a lot of our voices weren't heard.”

Dave Chupa, director of Instruction and Facilities for Johnson City Schools, said Langston’s current state — with asbestos, structural problems and roof leaks — is an effect of the lack of available funding over the years.

When the Langston issue was brought to the city’s attention in 2006, Chupa said they were always met with two questions: How much would it cost and what would be the purpose of the upgrades? Because students were no longer in the building, funding and project priorities went to classrooms and other facilities where instruction takes place.

Former city Mayor Dr. Ralph Van Brocklin, also running for re-election to the City Commission, like Hill, touched on this in his response at Monday’s forum.

“It's a shame that the mindset of the community was not — at the time that Langston became a maintenance facility — one of trying to preserve a very important historic black high school,” Van Brocklin said. “Because that was not the mindset, it was a purpose to something else, and because it was a purpose to something else, it was largely ignored. And it became a real issue as far as the maintenance of the facility. Now, it will be an expensive project to be able to restore only a portion of this historic structure.”

As maintenance operations move out, and as the Langston gymnasium’s roof is repaired this week, some aim to make the building a community center. Many members of the African American community in Johnson City are involved in this project, but the details have not yet been determined.

