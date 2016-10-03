Remembering 'Mrs. Cobb': Long-time re-enactor Emily McClellan left legacy at Rocky Mount

“She was Mrs. Cobb,” said McClellan’s daughter, Stephanie McClellan Houk. “That’s just who she was.”

On Saturday, McClellan again followed Cobb’s path. McClellan, 92, died in her sleep, her daughter said.

McClellan, who retired from portraying Cobb in 2014, began her began her work there in 1972. Rocky Mount, located at 200 Hyder Hill Road, has preserved the home and farm of William and Barsheba Cobb, which was built between 1770 and 1772. William Cobb is known for his role in supplying the Overmountain Men with weapons and supplies, and for his participation in the Battle of Kings Mountain. Additionally, the house also served as the first territorial capital of the Southwest Territory after President George Washington named William Blount governor while he was living with the Cobbs.

Houk said she and her siblings, Angie McClellan and Emily McClellan Wozinak, who accompanied their mother numerous times to the museum, basically grew up at Rocky Mount, and saw firsthand how much she loved being Mrs. Cobb.

“She was instrumental in developing the living history program at Rocky Mount even before it was widely done at other historical sites,” Houk said. “Mom, even in her private life, she referred to those kids as her grandkids, the Rocky Mount kids. She was so much Mrs. Cobb that if she had to stop out somewhere after work, she went in her costume. We just kind of had to get used to that.”

Kristin Turner, director of education, said she started volunteering at Rocky Mount when she was 6 or 7 and played one of the Cobb grandchildren.

“Many of us played grandchildren … every single one of us felt like she was our grandmother,” Turner said. “She always had a great sense of humor. Her love for history was palpable and spread to everyone around here. You could tell how passionate she was about it.”

Even after McClellan retired, visitors who returned to Rocky Mount would ask about her, Turner said. Someone else was portraying Cobb by then — a woman hand-picked and taught by McClellan — but people still wanted to know how McClellan was doing.

“We have descendants of the Cobbs and Massengills who would call to talk to her because of the massive amount of research she had done into the family,” Turner said. “If she had the day off and people came through and they had been here before, they would ask about Mrs. Cobb. Even after her retirement, everyone wanted to know how Mrs. Cobb was doing.”

Turner said she kept in touch with McClellan and was saddened by her death.

“We’d call and talk to her and send her cards,” Turner said. “We all loved her and missed her. She really was that matriarchal figure, the grandmother,” to everyone. “While she had a wonderful life, it’s still very sad and we all miss her very very much. She was in my life for 22 or 23 years.”

Houk said it was nothing for her mother to “dash into the grocery store,” in the 1790s garb. On one occasion, Houk said, her mother was almost home but had car trouble on the interstate. McClellan, still dressed as Mrs. Cobb, got out and walked the rest of the way home.

Houk said her mother once mentioned being buried in her Mrs. Cobb outfit, but “at the time, I thought, ‘No, I don’t think so.’ ” But when the family was looking for photos to create a memorial movie for McClellan, most photos from recent years were McClellan dressed as Mrs. Cobb. It seemed fitting, so the family decided McClellan would be buried in the dress of someone she truly became.

“She loved it,” Houk said of her mother’s work at Rocky Mount. “She worked until she was 89. As we’ve been thinking about mom over the last few days, she was so positive and upbeat all the time. Mom was never one to look at the downside. She was always a glass half full person.”

McClellan was widowed at a young age when her husband, David, a professor at East Tennessee State University, died when he was 48 years old. She still had two daughters at home and her part-time work at Rocky Mount became a full-time job. But it wasn’t work to McClellan, her daughter said.

“Mom was happy. She just enjoyed life. To be 92, and for most of those years to be in good health and do what she wanted to,” was a blessing, Houk said, adding that it was only in the last year that her mother’s health began to decline more quickly.

“She was just a fabulous person. We’ve been very fortunate to have her for so long,” Houk said.

Aside from her daughters, McClellan is survived by two sons-in-law, Robert Houk and Jim Wozniak, and a grandson, David Wozniak.