Miss Sophia Boring was a much-remembered teacher at Henry Johnson School

Although Bill and I had both entered first grade at West Side Elementary School for the 1949-50 school year, I transferred to Henry Johnson School the following year and remained there until the end of the sixth grade in May 1955.

Bill remained at West Side until his family moved one block west on West Market Street during the summer of 1954, which required that he transfer to Henry Johnson School.

Bill and I recently focused our memories on Miss Sophia Boring's sixth-grade class. He was assigned a desk by the west wall; I was seated in the middle row, the second desk from the front (behind Harold Tyree).

Miss Boring frequently made it clear to her pupils that we were not for any reason to ever call her "Sophia." In spite of and likely prompted by this admonition, certain fearless males, whom I will not disclose, occasionally seized the opportunity to yell out her given name from our second-floor class window if she happened to be spotted outside.

Our teacher made determined attempts to identify the perpetrator(s) but, fortunately for our classmates, her interrogation tactics were nothing more than a lesson in futility. The unwritten student code of conduct was to never resort to snitching on one of our own kind.

Soph ... oops, sorry ... Miss Boring, despite her surname, was anything but "uninteresting, routine or dull." She had been a teacher since 1936, having previously taught at Columbus Powell School on South Roan Street.

Miss Boring had a flair for the dramatic. Her gift, and indeed her calling, was to stimulate and fuel our imaginations, to draw us into whatever subject she was teaching in a way that encouraged us to want to pay attention and become involved.

Bill vividly recalled her spirited readings of Homer's epic poems, "The Iliad" and "The Odyssey" to us, displaying an obsession for the two-volume work. Who could possibly forget the story of the Trojan Horse?

Our talented educator made the stories come alive in our mental imagery, even to the point of injecting realism into one of them once by climbing upon her desk to dramatize the narrative.

She definitely seized our attention and held firm to it for several minutes. Had she slipped, she would have likely landed on my desk. That would have been beyond realistic in my 12-year-old mind's eye.

I can still picture her reading stories with genuine enthusiasm, denying any would-be nodders with her occasional theatrics. This took guts on her part, but it showed the love she had for her lot in life and for her pupils. And we loved it. She may have been "Boring," but she definitely was not "boring."

Bill and I reminisced about the view from our classroom windows. King Creek, which originated from springs to the northwest just off Knob Creek Road, was open then and flowed north to south across Johnson Avenue into Kiwanis Park, east and beyond toward town.

Also visible was (Ralph) Miller and (Kyle) Keezle Paint and Body Shop. Just beyond it to the west was the Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. (wow, six bottles of Pepsis for a quarter) that faced Kiwanis Park with a beautiful view of Buffalo Mountain to the east.

Bill, because of his prior experience with the school Safety Patrol at West Side, was promptly recruited to serve as a Patrol officer at his new school. Along with Bill, the Safety Patrol officers for 1954 were Ed Johnson, Jimmy Laughren and Charles Willingham. The Safety Patrol was charged with the important responsibility of providing safe escort for students at designated street crossings that bordered school grounds.

Safety Patrolmen were outfitted with white, military-style billed caps, Sam Brown belts and a bright red flag to facilitate control of traffic flow.

For inclement weather, each Patrol officer was issued a vinyl (oversized), yellow raincoat that surely must have appeared to the unaware passing motorist to be a miniature, 40-pound school bus in the middle of the street with a red flag sticking out the side window.

These distinctive accessories were designed to grab the attention of motorists, the vast majority of whom obeyed the reduced speed limits, warning signs and instructions from the Patrol officers. This was, or course, many years before the advent of the flashing bright lights of today.

Our class studies that year included reading, writing, spelling, English, geography, history, arithmetic, health, physical education, art, music and duty.

"Weekly Readers” were a condensed version of a daily city newspaper, geared toward elementary school pupils and quite popular in those days. The four-page periodical was published by the American Education Press Inc. of Columbus, Ohio. The weekly publication was provided to schools and distributed at no cost to the students.

At Henry Johnson, the Readers were normally read and studied during our designated quiet time. They contained both national and international news, written in a style that made it interesting and more comprehensible to kids.

Also, once a month, some of us elected to receive a "Classics Illustrated” publication that was in the form of a comic book but featured adaptations of literary classics such as Mob Dick, Hamlet and Oliver Twist. They sold for 15 cents, which was a nickel more than the price of regular comics. Since our parents had to pay extra for them, some families opted not to participate.

Miss Boring had a cabinet positioned along the backside of our room that was full of miscellaneous supplies, including one shelf dedicated for student ink bottles. We filled our pens each morning before classes began, and that single filling typically lasted all day. We etched our name on the bottle caps for identification.

Back then, we used "fountain pens," unlike the ballpoint pens of today. To fill them, we opened a small lever on the side of the pen, which created a vacuum and drew ink into the pen's ink chamber. As I recall, all our bottles were "Shaffer's Skrip Ink." I used a dark blue Esterbrook pen that was given to me by John and Ethel Buda, proprietors of the downtown hot dog and hamburger "hole in the wall."

Initially, all of our chalkboards were black, which we quite correctly referred to as blackboards; over time, we transitioned to green boards, but still called them blackboards. Although the green supposedly afforded less eyestrain, many of us preferred the black ones.

In the sixth grade, students were assigned daily chores such as carrying out trash, cleaning erasers, sweeping the floor, dusting, and erasing and washing blackboards. We even received a grade for our efforts on our report card.

Washing the blackboards consisted of what should have been three simple steps: (1) erasing the boards of all chalk dust, (2) obtaining a bucket of water from the janitor's closet and (3) washing the boards thoroughly.

Once, while Miss Boring was out of the room, I washed the board without first erasing it. As it began to dry, I found out why you needed to erase it first. It had imbedded chalk streaks all over it. I hurriedly erased the marks from the boards, fetched my bucket of water and rag and went through the motions again.

Meanwhile, Miss Boring had returned in time to witness what I had done but uttered not a word. The students snickered at me so I guess she considered that my just retribution.

Erasers had to be taken outside for cleaning. Removing dust from them involved beating two erasers together until they were clean. There was a cardinal rule that you never beat an eraser against the sidewalk, steps or any part of the school building.

That was a definite "no-no," and a sure-fire way to either build on your collection of demerits or suffer the indignity of being made to stand in a corner with your nose to the wall.

During that year, the school purchased an electric eraser, which was a miniature vacuum cleaner with rollers that allowed us to run an eraser back and forth to suck the dust through a filter.

The unit was on a table in the back of the cafeteria, and we performed this task after cafeteria personnel had gone home for the day and everything was quiet. The new contraption was extremely loud, especially in the relative stillness of late afternoon.

And finally, how could we forget the coonskin cap days of the Davy Crockett era? Walt Disney brought the pioneer to the forefront in the mid-1950s through a TV mini-series of action-packed films.

The accompanying Fess Parker hit song was on the music charts for 13 weeks. Our class members probably sang that ditty a million times while proudly wearing a substandard facsimile of Davy's coonskin cap. Those were fun times.

To this day, Soph ... oops again ... Miss Boring still stands tall, not only on her wooden desk, but also in our memories as a remarkable, never to be forgotten teacher. After all these years, I frequently think about her and the influence she had on the lives of her students which, thankfully, included Bill Durham and me.

I located Miss Boring's 1927 Science Hill High School Wataugan containing her impressive senior class accolades: 4-H Club, Home Nursing Certificate, Latin Club, Dramatic Club, Glee Club, Virgil Club, Library Editor of the Wataugan, Honor Society and Salutatorian.

I also found her 1931 State Teachers College senior annual. Under her name was the word "Cheerful." She wrote these words next to her picture: "She is me." At the time, she was residing with her family at 117 W. Walnut St. Miss Boring's tributes included English, French, history and Latin. Her vocation was listed as teaching; her avocation was art. She belonged to the Latin Club and Pi Sigma.

