Plan to dig up, move historic Nevada graves angers heirs

The cemetery’s owners want to dig up as many as 1,100 graves to make way for a development.

Some residents and heirs of the dead are outraged. They say Hillside Cemetery is a Nevada historical treasure.

After encountering a groundswell of opposition, the owners announced Sunday they’ve temporarily suspended any plans for exhumations. But critics remain concerned.

Fran Tryon is a retired teacher who helped start the Hillside Cemetery Preservation Foundation. She says the owner is acting under a 2001 law known as the Cemetery Authority Act. But she calls it the “Grave Robbers Law.”