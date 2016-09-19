'Don't Tread On Me,' license plates to benefit Sycamore Shoals

The Tennessee General Assembly previously passed a bill allowing the Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area to sponsor the tag for a portion of the profits from each sale, making the “Don’t Tread On Me” plates available across Tennessee once at least 1,000 people put in an order.

John Kubenka, a volunteer and vice president for that organization, brought this idea over as a fundraiser for another historical organization he’d been a part of, the Sons of the American Revolution.

Kubenka said the project failed the first time because of a lack of promotion and advertising, but through a hard social media push on Facebook he’s very near to succeeding. As of Monday morning, through their website, there were 935 orders for the license plates.

“Our ultimate goal is to increase our income so we can better advertise Sycamore Shoals and East Tennessee,” Kubenka said. “We want to highlight the impact it had on the formation of the United States.”

Sycamore Shoals matters in the formative years of our country for many reasons. The area was home to the continent’s first democratic government, the Watauga Association in 1772. The Transylvania Purchase took place three years later in Elizabethton and in 1780, the Overmountain Men mustered at Sycamore Shoals in the midst of the American Revolution.

Around the same time these events were taking place in this region, in the Northeast, the motto “Don’t Tread On Me” was making some of its first public appearances as a symbol for the early Marines in Philadelphia.

Kubenka likes the timely connection between the two and sees it more as a symbol of American history than anything controversial, though he recognizes some may see it that way. And his organization hears about it, too, as it receives comments from detractors through their Facebook page.

Part of that, he said, is because the modern tea party movement — known for its right-wing politics since the 2008 presidential election — has co-opted the symbol.

With a spreadsheet in front of him to keep track of the orders, at least 84 of Tennessee’s 95 counties are represented by people who want to put the Gadsen Flag plate on their vehicles. The process started in July 2015, but they only really began advertising the option early in 2016. Since then, they’ve picked up approximately 25 a week.

Of the $35 added to the regular tag renewal fees, $2-$3 goes to materials and production of the plate and the historic area gets about $15.60. The remaining gets broken down between the Tennessee Department of Transportation, which gets 40 percent and the state’s Arts Commission, which gets about 10 percent.

That’s a lot of money over time, Kubenka said, that can be spent on the various projects the friends would like to see completed at Sycamore Shoals. Landscaping, amphitheater upgrades, new restrooms and promotion are just a few of the expensive items on the park’s priority list.

As soon as this first 1,000 tags hit Tennessee’s roads, the Friends of Sycamore Shoals think that visibility will lead to many more orders, all benefiting the park. Kubenka said approximately six states have similar tags available, including nearby Virginia, which has around 22,000 drivers in the commonwealth sporting them on their vehicles.

