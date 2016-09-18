“Streamliners in Action” Carter Railroad Museum theme on Sept. 24

After the Great Depression, the railroad industry found increased patronage and publicity and turned to industrial stylists like Raymond Loewy, Henry Dreyfuss and Otto Kuhler for modern redesigns of both conventional equipment and new diesel-powered locomotives.

“The reality of what the streamlined effort meant to this industry cannot be underestimated,” notes Geoff Stunkard, the coordinator of the Heritage Days program at the museum.

“From World’s Fairs to world records, these trains breathed new life into America’s railroading business. While not every styling was perfect, the ones that have stood the test of time are truly iconic parts of our industrial heritage. We are looking forward to displaying both the trains and associated artifacts.”

The George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and members of the Mountain Empire Model Railroaders club are developing the program the club’s large 24x44 1:87 HO scale layout, one of four model lines that are housed in the museum.

The museum is open every Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. The museum can be identified by a flashing railroad crossing signal at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building.

Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east to 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing RR crossing sign.

Visit www.memrr.org to learn more about MEMRR, which helps demonstrate and maintain the model layouts, museum exhibits and other projects.

For more information about Heritage Day, contact Dr. Fred Alsop, museum director, at 423-439-6838 or alsopf@etsu.edu.