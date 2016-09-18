The Blountville Civil War Days event will include skirmishes and numerous living-history demonstrations that will depict life during the Civil War.

Re-enactors and living historians will be dressed in period clothing, and period music will be provided by Fiddlin' CanJoe John and Tony Malone.

Artillery, infantry and cavalry demonstrations will be held throughout the day. Larger displays will include a period Civil War wagon, a medical display and a Civil War weapons display in the Community Park behind the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.

The Old Deery Inn Museum and Grounds will be available for tours, and there will be a one-time added attraction, an additional Civil War weapons display by historian Tony Marion in the map room of the inn.

Food vendors will be on hand with barbeque ribs, barbeque chicken, funnel cakes, hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, deep fried Oreos and more.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations for the Civil War Park may be made to the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism, P.O. Box 3179, Blountville, TN 37617.

For more information, call Ric Dulaney at 423-863-5247 or the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism at 423-323-4660.