Ceremony to honor two Revolutionary War soldiers

The grave marking and dedication will honor Teter Detrich Nave and Leonard Bowers. Nave was a Pennsylvania native and Bowers was born in Maryland. Both men were living in Carter County at the time of the revolution and fought in the war.

Also, the group will mark the graves of War of 1812 veterans Abraham Nave and William Hardin at the cemetery.

The cemetery is located in a field behind a house at 180 Wilbur Dam Road near the Allen/Curtis Bridge, formerly the Steel Bridge. Extra parking will be available for the ceremony.

Donations will be accepted at the ceremony to help pay for the cost of the stones.

The society is conducting the event as part of the Overmountain Victory Trail Celebration. The Daughters of the American Revolution also will participate.