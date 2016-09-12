City’s offer good enough to attract Normal School

Statement of the Board

The Board of Education issued the following statement concerning the normal schools and their location:

"Under the act of 1909, the state board of education was charged with the duty of selecting sites for three state normal schools, one to be established in each grand division of the state, and pursuant to House Bill No. 212, Chapter 261 of the acts of Tennessee and of State Bill No. 609, chapter 580, of the Acts of Tennessee, authorizing counties and municipalities to make donations of money for the purpose of establishing and equipping the normal schools.

“The board advertised for bids and received propositions from 22 counties and municipalities in the state."

Board Reviews Applications for School

The board followed up by visiting each location submitting a proposition with the exception of two, which withdrew their bid and heard the arguments of speakers advanced in favor of each locality, and in addition, examined the written briefs that were filed.

The interest manifested over the state in establishing these schools far exceeded expectations, and the arguments offered for each one were strongly presented.

Each had its merits considered, and the responsibility of deciding between rival claimants was quite thorny. Every competing place possessed varying degrees of merit and all were intensely interested in obtaining the school.

There had been differences of opinion among the members of the board as to where the normal schools should be located. The final decision was reached after full consultation and consideration, and after each member had expressed himself fully as to the merits of the places applying.

This was necessary in order to reach an agreement. Members of the board acted in a spirit of harmony and compromise.

With a few difficulties and some embarrassments under which the committee labored and appreciating fully its responsibilities, the following decision was reached by a majority of the members:

East Tennessee's Bid Details

"The majority of the board had decided that Johnson City in Washington County was the proper place for the location of the East Tennessee Normal School. It offered the proceeds of $100,000 in bonds, free lights, free water and a free site to be selected by the board.

“The municipality of Johnson City further obligated itself to build a streetcar line to the site selected and to lay granite rock sidewalks to the school.”

This bid was larger than the bid of any other place applying in East Tennessee, and a majority of the board had considered that it met, as fully as any other, the essential requirements of the act under which the normal schools were being created.

However, the selection of Johnson City as a site for the normal school for East Tennessee was conditioned, like the others, on the faithful performance of all the guarantees and offers made, and the selection of a site that would be suitable for the purposes of the school.

If any of these guarantees or offers were not carried out in full, the board reserved the right to reject the bid of Johnson City and select another site for the normal school, if in its discretion it was deemed necessary.

The board regretted the disappointment that came to so many applicants for the state normal schools, but congratulates them upon the educational spirit that had been so manifested everywhere they visited. Out of the agitation and generous rivalry, much good resulted to the cause of education.

The personal acknowledgment of the board was hereby tendered to the people of all the places visited for their hospitality and kindness.

