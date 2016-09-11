Tri Cities Civil War Round Table to meet Monday

The speaker will be historian, professor and author Brian Steel Wills.

Wills is the director of the Center for the Study of the Civil War Era and professor of history at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga. He is the author of numerous works relating to the American Civil War.

His most recent publications are “Confederate General William Dorsey Pender: The Hope of Glory” (Baton Rouge: Louisiana State University Press, 2013) and “George Henry Thomas: As True as Steel” (Lawrence: University Press of Kansas, 2012), which was the recipient of the 2013 Richard Barksdale Harwell Award for the best book on a Civil War topic for the year 2012 presented by the Civil War Round Table of Atlanta.

His biography of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, “A Battle From the Start: The Life of Nathan Bedford Forrest,” is currently in reprint as “The Confederacy’s Greatest Cavalryman: Nathan Bedford Forrest” (University Press of Kansas). This work was chosen as both a History Book Club selection and a Book of the Month Club selection.

Wills also authored “The War Hits Home: The Civil War in Southeastern Virginia,” released in October 2001, and “No Ordinary College: A History of The University of Virginia’s College at Wise,” (2004), both by the University Press of Virginia.

“Gone with the Glory: The Civil War in Cinema,” appeared in 2006 with Rowman and Littlefield. An updated edition of the “James I. ‘Bud’ Robertson Jr., Civil War Sites in Virginia” came out in 2011.

In 2000, Wills received the Outstanding Faculty Award from the Commonwealth of Virginia, one of 11 recipients from all faculty members at public and private institutions across the state.

He was named Kenneth Asbury Professor of History and won both the Teaching award and the Research and Publication award from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

For more information, contact Wayne Strong at 423-323-2306 or trustwrks@aol.com.