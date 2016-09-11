Elizabethton Twins began in 1974

As a proving ground for young baseball players in their first year of professional competition, the league’s best players will not be around very long, and teams have shifted from one city to another during the decades the league has existed.

Into that sea of change, the Elizabethton Twins have been a rock of consistency in the Appalachian League since the team became a member in 1974, with 12 league pennants and a long tradition of sending its best players to the major leagues.

The list of outstanding players include: Butch Wynegar (1974), Jesse Orosco (1978), Gary Gaetti (1979), Kent Hrbek (1979), Jim Eisenreich (1980), Jeff Reed (1980), Kirby Puckett (1982), Jay Bell (1984), Marty Cordova (1989), Denny Neagle (1989), Denny Hocking (1990), Todd Ritchie (1990), Eddie Guardado (1991), LaTroy Hawkins (1992), Corey Koskie (1994), A.J. Pierzynski (1995), Mike Restovich (1998), Justin Morneau and Joe Mauer (2001).

Elizabethton businessman Richard Barker was there when the Elizabethton Twins got their start. He said two men were instrumental in convincing the Minnesota Twins that Elizabethton would be a good place for their rookie team.

Barker said one of the men was his grandfather, Joe O’Brien. The other was Chauncey DeVault, longtime president of the Appalachian League.

Barker said O’Brien and DeVault had long been friends, starting with playing baseball together before World War II, back when baseball was the biggest team sport in America.

Their friendship continued after their playing days ended. By 1974, O’Brien was a respected member of the Elizabethton City Council and DeVault was in the midst of a three-decade run as president of the Appalachian League.

Barker said the two men got together again when DeVault heard that a major-league team was thinking of moving its rookie team from the Florida rookie league.

“He wanted to know if Elizabethton would be interested in such a team,” Barker said.

O’Brien was interested and soon the two men began discussing what would be needed to bring a team to Elizabethton. While the city had been a member of the Appalachian League in the past, a new playing field would have to be established.

Barker said the principal athletic field at the time was Cherokee Park, located at what is now the Cherokee Industrial Park. Barker said the two men began looking for an alternative, and decided on a spot along the Watauga River at Riverside Park.

Barker said Carmen Dugger was head of the Parks and Recreation Department at the time and he was enthusiastic. The next step was gauging whether the City Council would support the project.

Since O’Brien was on the council, he presented the idea.

“We had a very progressive City Council at that time, with members like Dean Perry and Lionel Bunton,” Barker said. “They were not afraid to make a decision for the betterment of the community.”

Barker said the council was enthusiastic about the possibility of getting a professional baseball team for the city. Armed with such support, O’Brien and DeVault went to the annual winter meetings of Major League baseball, which was being held in Texas in 1974.

They began talking with executives from the Minnesota Twins. Barker said two of the men they talked with were George Brophy, the director of the Twins’ farm team organization, and Jim Rantz, the assistant director.

Barker said these meetings went so well that the Minnesota Twins executives quickly made a trip to Elizabethton to see the community.

“They liked what they saw,” Barker said. The kicker was when the executives met Carmen Dugger.

“They hit it off perfectly,” Barker said.

Soon the city began building a new ballpark to host a new professional team. The grandstands were built, the fence was put up. When the growing season started, Barker began his work as a member of the ground crew, creating a brand-new baseball field.

Barker said sod was brought in from the old Cherokee Field and from the historic Blues-Grays field, where the city’s Negro League team had played for decades. Barker said he was proud that the new stadium was linked to the two traditional fields in the city’s past.

There was still a lot of hard work to be done, but Barker said he and the other grounds crew members were motivated to get it done in time for the season.

“Carmen was great to work for,” Barker said.

Thanks to all the hard work, the first year of the Elizabethton Twins in 1974 was a success. Butch Wynegar was the star, with a batting average of .346. The team finished second in the league to a powerful Bristol team.

He said the team also finished second in attendance. He said the fans were so enthusiastic that they even outnumbered the Johnson City fans at games played in Johnson City.

It was the start of a long and happy relationship between Minnesota and Elizabethton.

Many fans are worried that relationship may finally be coming to an end. As good as the relationship has been, Elizabethton Twins General Manager Mike Mains told the Elizabethton City Council in April that Minnesota could relocate the team unless some much-needed upgrades are made to the stadium’s facilities, starting with the home locker room.

Mains said part of the problem has been the growth and sophistication of college baseball. He said the result has been that rookies coming out of college baseball feel they are going backward in their career.

“The condition of the locker rooms is not acceptable,” he said.

Mains said the Minnesota has been working closely with Elizabethton. He said the Twins president has even flown to Elizabethton to work toward a solution.

He said Minnesota wants a $1 million upgrade for the home and visitor locker rooms. The good news is that Minnesota is willing to pay for a third of the upgrades.

Since that time, the Minnesota Twins have taken back the offer to pay a third when the team did not get a response from the City Council.

The community’s concerns led to the presentation to the council last week of a petition with 1,674 names calling for the city to work with the Minnesota Twins to keep the rookie team here. The petition was presented to the council by Debbie Alexander, Barker’s sister and O’Brien’s granddaughter.

Such is the tradition the Elizabethton Twins have created in the city since 1974.