Winter running is around the corner

The winter months can be hard to train in and may seem monotonous with simple training until spring comes around, but there are plenty of races within the area that can help break up the routine of training. The following is a calendar of road races that lead up to the spring season.

BAE Veteran’s Day Classic Half Marathon and 5K

The Veteran’s Day Classic half marathon is the culmination of the “Beast” Half Marathon series put on by We Run Events and takes place at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant just outside of Kingsport.

The race is entirely on the grounds of the plant, has no traffic and is surrounded by woods. Runners may even get to catch a glimpse of the wildlife.

Pets, bicycles, skateboards and roller blades are prohibited on the course. Baby joggers and strollers are allowed only on the 5K course.

There is a three-hour time on the half marathon. The race begins at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday and packet pickup is on Friday at the Kingsport YMCA.

Speedway in Lights 5K Run and Walk

The sixth annual family fun event at the Speedway in Lights 5K is this Sunday at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The event marks one of the beginnings of the holiday season as it is one of the first weekends of the Speedway in Lights.

The event is set to start at 6 p.m. and will run through the spectacular lighting display along a rolling course that finishes inside the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The proceeds benefit the BMS Children’s Charities and the race is put on by the staff at Fleet Feet Sports.

YWCA Women’s Turkey Trot and Gobbler’s Gait 5K Run/Walk

The annual YWCA Turkey Trot is an all women’s race and is hosted by the YWCA of Bristol, Tennessee. It is set to take place on Nov. 18.

The race is the longest running women’s 5K in the Tri-Cities and promotes health and fitness for women of all skill levels.

The course is throughout historic Bristol along the Tennessee side and features many snacks after the conclusion of the race.

Chase the Turkey 5K

On Thanksgiving Day, Fleet Feet Sports will host the eighth annual event in Kingsport that starts and finishes at the Meadowview Conference and Convention Center.

The awards for age group winners are pumpkin pies and the tradition will continue this year.

The race begins at 8 a.m.

12th annual Johnson City Turkey Trot

Get your Thanksgiving Day started off right and clear some stomach space for the feats later in the day by running the JC Turkey Trot with over 5,000 of your closest friends.

The 5K course begins near the intersection of Legion Street and State of Franklin Road outside of Memorial Park. It will go down State of Franklin and then turns into the Tree Streets to loop back toward the finish inside of Cardinal Park.

The race has plenty of refreshments after the race and plenty of photo opportunities with family, friends and other runners.

New Years Wake Up 5K and 1 Mile

Start your new year off with a goal of completing a 5K and knock it out within the first 12 hours of 2018 by running this popular race at Warrior’s Path State Park in Kingsport.

The 5K is a rolling course that starts on Duck Island and has a great post race celebration with a multitude of snacks provided by the State of Franklin Track Club community.

The 5K begins at 9 a.m. and the one mile begins at 9:45 a.m.

Tennessee State Parks Running Tour

The Parks Tour begins in early October and goes through the first weekend of March. Race venues are throughout the entire state from one end to the other and plenty of beautiful views inside the parks.

The nearby venues in the tour that are still ahead include David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Norris Dam State Park and Warrior’s Path State Park.

For more information on the parks tour, visit www.tennesseerunningtour.com.

For all upcoming local road races, visit either www.runtricities.org or www.werunevents.com.