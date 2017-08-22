Watauga Lake Triathlon will be held this Saturday

The triathlon consists of a 1,000 meter swim, a 35-kilometer bicycle ride and an 8-kilometer run. The swim will begin on the banks of a family farm and consist of a triangular course, with kayaks and Seadoos monitoring the swimmers.

The bike ride is a 35 kilometer loop with several climbs, fast downhills and rolling to flat terrain following the contour of the lake and Roan Creek.

The run is an out-and-back course, which will begin on a farm, go out to a road, then follow the shore of the lake for a short distance before turning around and heading back to the start.

Online registration is available until Thursday, Aug. 24 at midnight. On-site registration on race day begins at 6:30 a.m. and closes at 7:30 a.m. Packet pickups are available between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m.

The event takes place at Sugar Grove Baptist Church, 838 Sugar Grove Church Road, and a local family farm. There will be a post-race barbecue.

This is a USA Triathlon-sanctioned event.